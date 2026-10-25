Star-Studded Collaboration: Don Toliver and Friends Shine at Rolling Stone

The vibrant energy of Los Angeles was palpable on Friday night as the historic United Theater on Broadway welcomed a fervent crowd to Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians 2026 live event. This sold-out show, part of an annual series that began in 2019, featured a night filled with collaborative performances and engaging dialogues, showcasing artists who are shaping the music scene today.

The Artists Take the Stage

Opening the evening were Nashville-based musicians Megan Moroney and Alex Warren. Known for her “emo-cowgirl” blend of country and pop, Moroney, alongside Warren, who fuses pop, rock, and folk into powerful anthemic songs, set the tone for an intimate conversation. Ahead of the event, the duo shared their experiences with Rolling Stone, revealing similarities in their journeys, including impressive debut album hits: Moroney’s chart-topping “Tennessee Orange” and Warren’s groundbreaking “Ordinary.”

Both artists released studio albums this year, with Moroney’s Cloud 9 debuting at Number One on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts, and Warren’s Wildchild topping the Top Albums Sales and Vinyl Albums charts, while reaching Number Two on the Billboard 200.

Saturday Night Live‘s James Austin Johnson moderated the event, praising the successful streak of the two artists. Warren shared the personal significance of his song “Ordinary,” revealing it was written for his wife. “I want to be able to say everything that I felt and send her the song… It’s cool to have a song that can be played anywhere and anytime,” Warren noted.

The Genre Conversation

In a discussion about genre influences, Johnson probed Moroney about the rising popularity of country music. Moroney expressed her focus on songwriting rather than fitting into a specific genre. “I’m considered a country artist because a lot of the instrumentation is country, but my songwriting is my number one,” she explained, committing to her artistic authenticity despite genre trends.

Moroney treated the audience with her breakup anthem “Medicine,” followed by “Beautiful Things,” which she wrote to motivate fans during tough times. She closed her performance with “6 Months Later” before welcoming Warren back to the stage.

Collaborative Moments

Warren began his set with “Eternity,” transitioning through a medley of songs that included “Fever Dream” and “Passenger.” When fans began calling for “Ordinary,” Warren, showcasing a playful spirit, acknowledged them humorously before inviting Moroney back for a stunning duet of the hit song, supported by cello and intricate acoustic arrangements.

Following a brief intermission, Don Toliver and Malcolm Todd ignited the stage amidst enthusiastic applause. Both artists, who have experienced significant career growth over the past year, were keen to share their journeys. Todd’s breakthrough came with his self-titled debut album in 2025, leading to collaborations like his successful track “Chest Pain (I Love)” with Toliver.

Toliver, a Houston native, discussed his career trajectory, highlighting the impact of collaborating with experienced artists. “It’s a learning experience every time I’m with [Malcolm],” he remarked, describing his respect for industry giants like Travis Scott and Drake.

Concluding Performances

After discussing their past successes and future projects, both artists wrapped up the evening with electrifying performances. Todd opened with “Earrings,” moving to the heartfelt “4Me 4Me” and concluded with “Chest Pain (I Love).”

Toliver’s set brought a surge of excitement as he captivated his audience with hits like “Body,” “No Idea,” and “Lemonade.” The energy reached a crescendo when Todd joined him for a live rendition of “E85,” leaving fans exhilarated.