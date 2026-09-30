An Unforgettable Evening of Laughter with Facebook and Rolling Stone

On September 17, a unique gathering took place at the Flower Shop in New York City, orchestrated by Facebook in partnership with Rolling Stone. This event brought together prominent digital content creators—including Tefi Pessoa, Tineke Younger, and Jen Hamilton—for an evening filled with mingling, music, and cocktails. The highlight of the night featured a moderated conversation with the comedic duo, Chantelle (Chan) and Jamal Morant, who have captivated 4.8 million followers on Facebook with their relatable sketches depicting married and family life.

Connecting Creators with Followers

In a discussion with Rolling Stone editor Elisabeth Garber-Paul, Chan and Jamal highlighted the significant role Facebook plays in connecting them to new audiences and maintaining engagement with their devoted fans. As participants in Facebook’s Creator Monetization program, the couple has benefitted financially from their content, which includes Reels and Stories. Facebook’s commitment to creators is evident, as the platform disbursed nearly $3 billion to content creators in 2025, with programs like Creator Fast Track ensuring guaranteed payouts for those just starting out.

“It’s very lucrative,” Jamal stated, noting that they have generated about $1 million since last quarter. This financial support has allowed them to pursue their passion full-time while connecting with individuals worldwide.

Engagement and Authenticity

Chan expressed her appreciation for the direct connection with their audience on Facebook, stating, “The people who follow us get to see every single video that we post. You’re going to see it, you’re not going to miss it. That’s why I love [it]. It keeps people engaged, we get direct feedback, and it’s always on time.” This engagement ensures that their content remains front and center for their audience, fostering a deeper connection.

Jamal shared further thoughts on their growing follower base, which surged after the launch of their famed hoodie-stealing series. “I feel like it’s the platform we connect with the most. We are millennials, and a lot of our audience and fan base are millennials who relate to what we’re going through, because we talk about and make videos about authentic stuff,” he remarked.

Creating Together and Achieving Recognition

The couple is currently working on a mockumentary series described by Chan as “Modern Family, but with us.” Their Facebook sketches continue to inspire impressive engagement, with each new Reel generating hundreds of shares and thousands of comments. Their creativity and humor have earned them recognition, landing them a spot on Rolling Stone’s 2026 Top 25 Creators list, alongside fellow influencers such as Pessoa, Younger, and Hamilton.

Reflecting on this recognition, Jamal said, “I was like, ‘Wait, Rolling Stone? Us? This is awesome!’ We were really, really happy.” Chan echoed his sentiment, stating, “Honestly, we’re truly so honored. The list, the people on the list, I’m a big fan of everybody…To be able to be a part of that is so dope.”

A Night of Celebration and Connection