Credit: YouTube Still

Duff McKagan, the esteemed bassist of Guns N’ Roses, has shared candid insights into the often-overlooked challenges of life on the road for musicians. Known for their extraordinary success as one of the world’s premier touring bands, McKagan reminds us that the reality of being a touring musician can vary greatly, particularly when not performing in front of sold-out arenas.

The Reality of Touring with Velvet Revolver

In a recent interview with Bass Magazine, McKagan reflected on his tenure with Velvet Revolver during the 2000s, highlighting that financial gain was never the band’s primary motivation. He remarked, “Nobody was getting rich out here doing Velvet Revolver. We were just, like: ‘Let’s just make it work and see if we can pay ourselves like a decent job like anybody else has got.’ That’s about it.” For McKagan, success was characterized by achieving a living wage through their music, rather than the pursuit of wealth.

Adapting to the Streaming Era

As part of his discussion, McKagan also touched on the necessity for Guns N’ Roses to adapt their business strategies in the face of a changing music industry, where streaming has diminished traditional revenue from record sales. He stated, “Guns N’ Roses is a band that can go out and play huge places. And so at the beginning of this thing, you look at, like: ‘Okay, what’s this cost?’ ‘Cause we’re not selling records, really. You don’t have that to back up on. You have to make this be the whole thing.”

Responsible Touring Practices

Despite the pressures of ticket sales and revenue generation, McKagan firmly opposes excessive ticket pricing. “You don’t wanna charge a shit ton of money for… Some bands have gone out there, done that: ‘We’re gonna just charge $500 a seat’. And we won’t do that,” he asserted. Instead, he emphasized the importance of adopting smarter touring practices, including logistical planning and crew management: “We just were smarter about touring and trucking and crew and movements and how many days a week you play, and just don’t be an asshole about it.”

Creating Opportunities for Others

For McKagan, the goal extends beyond just the financial gains of the band; it also includes providing good working conditions for their crew: “The cool thing for me is we have a lot of people that work for us, and we’re creating great wages for them.”

As Guns N’ Roses prepares to conclude their active 2026 calendar with performances in Singapore, followed by their extensive tour of Australia and New Zealand, the band faces a year of rest in 2027, as noted by Slash. He hinted that this downtime may offer an opportunity to work on new material, stating, “We have so much material.”