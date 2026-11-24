Hila Klein has announced her departure from the “H3 Podcast”, following a tumultuous month marked by revelations about her husband and co-host, Ethan Klein, having an affair. This decision comes after Hila publicly disclosed the affair, which she claims lasted over six months, prompting a shift in their personal and professional relationship.

Hila’s Heartfelt Goodbye

In a candid post on Instagram, Hila expressed her sorrow over leaving the podcast, emphasizing the emotional toll it has taken on her. “I truly tried with every ounce of strength I had to make this work,” she reflected. “But after everything that has happened, I’ve come to realize that I can’t continue down this path while also giving myself the space I need to heal and protect my mental health.” Hila articulated her priority as focusing on her own well-being and that of their children.

“I’m devastated that things have come to this,” she added, acknowledging the pain of leaving a community she cherishes. “I will miss you all more than I can put into words,” she concluded, signaling a deep connection with her audience and crew.

Ethan’s Acknowledgment and Actions

Last month, in an emotional statement, Hila accused Ethan of infidelity, leading to significant public scrutiny. In late October, Ethan acknowledged the affair and stated he is taking steps to sever his ties to the podcast and their joint business ventures, including the fashion label Teddy Fresh. “I am working with Hila to urgently remove my ownership and financial stakes in any podcasts,” he wrote on social media, hoping to redirect support solely to Hila and the team.

Facing the Fallout

In a deeply emotional YouTube video, Hila shared her visceral reaction upon discovering the affair. “When I found out, it was like my whole entire life just shattered in front of me,” she revealed. She described feelings of betrayal and confusion, noting that Ethan’s actions contradicted the morals they had previously discussed. Hila has since announced her intention to divorce him, highlighting the complexities of their co-parenting situation as they navigate this personal upheaval.

“I need to figure out what is my life going to look like? How do we co-parent when I can’t look at him or talk to him?” she said, underscoring her challenges. Hila remarked that, while she had hoped to handle the situation privately, public comments became necessary to prevent misinformation and speculation.

A Journey Together