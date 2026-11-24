In the evolving landscape of K-pop, Le Sserafim stands as a testament to the power of self-acceptance and growth. Their journey, particularly for leader Kim Chaewon, has been marked by an exploration of fear and confidence, revealing a nuanced understanding of what it truly means to be “fearless.”

Finding Fearlessness

When Le Sserafim debuted in 2022, their name itself—a clever anagram of “I’m Fearless”—was a bold statement of intent. Their debut single underscored this ambition, a minimalist anthem from a group of talented young women eager to claim their space within the competitive K-pop scene. Chaewon and fellow member Miyawaki Sakura had already carved out successful careers as idols with the project group IZ*ONE, while Huh Yunjin, a Korean American artist, brought her own artistic vision to the mix. Nakamura Kazuha transitioned from classical ballet to K-pop, and Hong Eunchae, the youngest member, was just 15 at the time of their debut. Together, they were redefining the standards of confidence in the industry.

The Challenge of Confidence

However, maintaining that confidence is no simple task in a world where every performance can be dissected and debated by the public. For Chaewon, adopting a persona of fearlessness was a daily practice. Reflecting on the group’s early days, she admitted to feeling genuine fear but engaged in a form of self-affirmation by repeating “fearless, fearless” as if invoking a spell to summon courage.

“Personally, I think I was actually quite scared in our ‘fearless’ years,” Chaewon shared during a candid moment in the Rolling Stone studio in New York. “But after all this time, my fearlessness comes from accepting some fear. When I’m scared, I say to myself, ‘Yeah, I’m scared. So what?’” This acknowledgment of fear has allowed her to release some of the burdensome expectations that once weighed heavily on her shoulders.

A Shift in Perspective

Sakura, now 28, reflects on her long tenure as an idol, having debuted at just 13 in Japan. She recognizes that her relationship with fear has transformed significantly. Initially grappling with the insecurity that came from self-criticism, she now embraces her imperfections. “I’ve learned to accept that I still have room to grow, and that’s allowed me to love myself more,” she explains. This evolution has empowered her to face challenges with enthusiasm rather than apprehension.

Yunjin, 25, regards fear as a complex emotion worth exploring. “You’re scared of something because you love it so much,” she reflects. For her, true strength lies in pursuing goals despite fear’s presence. “I’ve realized that doing things while scared is a form of empowerment,” she emphasizes.

Musical Evolution and New Directions

The maturation of Le Sserafim’s music mirrors their personal growth. Whereas their early work was defined by a relentless drive to show they had ‘nothing to fear,’ their current sound is characterized by a lighter, playful spirit. Tracks like “SPAGHETTI” reflect a mischievous attitude toward fame, while “Made My Night” and “Iconic by Mistake” celebrate resilience in the face of criticism. Both songs showcase a cheeky defiance that acknowledges the imperfections of their careers.

“We are more concerned about whether we resonate with our work rather than how it will be perceived,” Yunjin states, underlining a collective liberating mantra among the group. Their second studio album, PUREFLOW pt.1, exemplifies this philosophy, showcasing an exploration of uncertainty in contrast to their original, more rigid conception of fearlessness. Yunjin elegantly summarizes this shift: “You can be powerful without being fearless.”

Connection with Fans and Personal Growth

The connection they share with their audience has also evolved significantly. Chaewon is grateful for the fans who sing along heartily, even in a language they may not fully understand. For Eunchae, now 19, the experience of connecting with the audience has become less about perfection and more about joy. “I felt happy sharing myself onstage, making eye contact with the fans,” she remarks, emphasizing the importance of authenticity over flawless performance.

Yunjin has noticed an increase in young girls attending their shows, and she finds immense fulfillment in the realization that their messages resonate with listeners seeking empowerment. “It brings me so much joy to see them embrace songs that encourage confidence,” she expresses.

Learning Through Differences

The group’s dynamics have also evolved through mutual respect and understanding of their differences. Kazuha emphasizes the importance of self-perception over external opinion, navigating the transition from ballet’s rigid precision to the subjective realm of pop music. “It’s important to trust how I feel about myself, regardless of outside views,” she maintains.

Through collaborative efforts, such as the recent song “Iconic by Mistake” with fellow girl groups, Le Sserafim highlighted their collective voice. The collaboration showed them how each group’s unique qualities could shine through when they come together. “Each group’s strengths were able to shine through even more,” Kazuha says, reinforcing the value of teamwork and shared experiences.

Defining Success on Their Own Terms

As they continue to tour and create, the members are redefining what success means to them. Chaewon understands that success is subjective, distancing herself from the pressures of commercial achievement. “There is no objective measure,” she reflects. “I hope people recognize success is not just defined by others.” Sakura, too, embraces the notion that happiness does not necessarily accompany success and cherishes the journey itself.

As they look forward, the members are eager to continue their artistic evolution. Yunjin feels inspired by their touring experiences, recognizing her growth as a songwriter. “Meeting people in different cities fuels my creativity,” she notes, along with the desire to craft songs that resonate deeply with their audience.