Prince William and Kate Middleton recently experienced a security scare at their country estate, Anmer Hall, located in Norfolk, England. On Monday, November 23, police conducted a significant operation after two men allegedly broke into the property.

Police Response to Break-In at Anmer Hall

Emergency services were alerted to suspicious activity at Anmer Hall, part of King Charles III’s Sandringham Estate, around 6 p.m. The police response was comprehensive, involving multiple officers, police dogs, drones, and aerial support from the National Police Air Service.

During the operation, authorities successfully located and arrested two men on suspicion of burglary and trespass. Both suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue. William, Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were not present at Anmer Hall at the time of the incident; the family was at their primary residence in Windsor. Kensington Palace confirmed that no royal family members were in the estate, but it declined to comment on specific security measures.

Details of the Incident and Background of Anmer Hall

According to reports from The Sun, the aerial surveillance continued until approximately 8:45 p.m., at which point the aircraft returned to its base. While the police have yet to reveal how the intruders gained access to the property, further details about any potential theft or damage have not been disclosed.

Anmer Hall, a ten-bedroom Georgian mansion, is a private retreat gifted to William and Kate by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present. Although the couple primarily resides in Windsor, they frequently visit Anmer Hall with their children during weekends and school holidays.

Previous Security Breaches Involving the Royal Family

This incident is not the first security breach faced by the Royal Family. In 2024, masked burglars broke into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate, stealing a quad bike and damaging a security gate during their escape. With members of the Royal Family living in close proximity, such breaches raise concerns about their safety. In a separate incident in May, police arrested a man near Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s residence on the Sandringham Estate.

As working members of the Royal Family, William and Kate are entitled to round-the-clock security protection, which extends to their three children.

Kate Middleton Opens Up About Cancer Journey

In other news, Kate Middleton recently unveiled a documentary titled “Heal,” discussing her personal experiences with cancer. In a preview of the film, she reflected on how her diagnosis transformed her outlook on life. “I think, when you’ve had to confront your own vulnerabilities… you have to accept that life is not infinite,” Kate expressed. “And in those moments, yes, [a] shift does happen. It does open you up. I think it softens your heart.”