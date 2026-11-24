As her career took off, singer-songwriter Ashe faced the complexities of personal relationships that tested her emotional resilience. In a recent revelation, Ashe opened up about a former partner whose reaction to her evolution in the music industry was anything but supportive. Following her decision to step away from co-writing and pursue her solo career—marked by her work on Demi Lovato’s 2017 track “You Don’t Do It for Me Anymore”—the relationship became strained.

Struggles in the Spotlight

Reflecting on their time together, Ashe recalled a chilling moment when her ex said, “‘[After this] no-one’s ever going to love you for you.’ He suggested that anyone who would come into her life moving forward would only see her as Ashe, the artist, rather than the person he once knew. This comment, she noted, was not just jarring but purely manipulative, leaving her feeling trapped in a relationship that hindered her personal growth.

A New Beginning

Fortunately for Ashe, she eventually found love in Canada, marking a significant turning point in her life. Now, she happily describes her current relationship as one of “total autonomy”—a stark contrast to the constraints of her past. “I’m in a happy, healthy relationship,” she expressed, highlighting her newfound empowerment and sense of self.

Moving Forward