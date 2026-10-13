Star-Studded Cast Joins Caroline Kepnes’ ‘The Attentionist’

Caroline Kepnes, best known for the critically acclaimed novel series “You,” is making her directorial debut with an eagerly anticipated project titled “The Attentionist.” This new series has gathered an impressive ensemble of actors, promising to deliver a unique blend of genres.

Star-Studded Cast

Katherine Mallen Kupferer and Audrey Grace Marshall will portray the central characters, sisters Maeve and Reg. Their sibling relationship is described as “gloriously messy,” a reflection of the complexities inherent in family dynamics. The two actresses recently shared the screen in “Mouse,” a film that was showcased at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, starring notable talents like Sophie Okonedo and David Hyde Pierce.

Joining them are Dean Norris, famous for his role in “Breaking Bad,” and Jordan Ladd, recognized as a prominent scream queen. Norris’ character is said to be reminiscent of “Tony Soprano minus the Mafia,” while Ladd plays a mother oblivious to the turmoil her daughters are facing.

A Gritty Plot Set Against a Nostalgic Backdrop

Set in a picturesque ‘90s Cape Cod neighborhood, “The Attentionist” tells the story of 14-year-old Maeve and her sister Reg, who become embroiled in a secret phone romance with a boy from the local boat club. The boy promises them a path into the upper echelons of Cape Cod society. However, as the narrative unfolds and the voice on the other end of the line shifts into something sinister, Maeve’s curiosity pulls her family deeper into a disturbing secret.

Production Details and Themes

In addition to serving as the writer and director, Kepnes has teamed up with producers Mark Roberts of Roberts Media, known for “Meet Me Next Christmas,” and Lorena David from “Strangers with Candy.” “The Attentionist” will be filmed on location in Kepnes’ native Cape Cod, and is scheduled to premiere on YouTube, although a specific release date has yet to be announced.