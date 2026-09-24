Surprising Stars: 5 Celebrities You Didn't Know Appeared in Hallmark Films

Hallmark movies are known for their heartwarming stories and familiar faces, often starring beloved actors like Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker. However, many fans may be surprised to discover that several more well-known celebrities have also made appearances in these feel-good films. Here are five famous figures who might not be on your radar when you think of Hallmark’s lineup.

1. Julia Stiles

Hallmark “The Makeover” from Hallmark with Julia Stiles

Julia Stiles, best recognized for her roles in iconic films like “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Save the Last Dance,” starred in Hallmark’s 2013 movie “The Makeover.” In this modern-day adaptation of “My Fair Lady,” Stiles plays Hannah Higgins, a woman with political aspirations who realizes her elitism hinders her acceptance. To change her image, she enlists the help of a beer vendor, Elliot Doolittle, played by David Walton, leading to unexpected romance and personal growth.

2. Mariah Carey

Hallmark “A Christmas Melody” from Hallmark with Mariah Carey

As the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey made a perfect addition to the Hallmark holiday movie roster with her role in the 2015 film “A Christmas Melody.” Co-starring with Lacey Chabert, the plot follows divorcee Kristin, played by Chabert, as she returns to her hometown and faces off with her high school rival, Melissa (Carey), all while trying to reestablish her fashion career.

3. Lauren Holly

Hallmark Nick Stabile and Lauren Holly in “A Christmas Melody” from Hallmark

Known for her performances in series like “Chicago Hope” and “NCIS,” Lauren Holly has also lent her talents to Hallmark films. She appeared in “Santa Jr.,” “The Town Christmas Forgot,” and the charming “Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle,” among others, showcasing her versatility and appeal across genres.

4. Judd Nelson

Hallmark Judd Nelson and Lauren Holly in “A Christmas Melody” from Hallmark

Judd Nelson, famed for his iconic role in “The Breakfast Club,” also entered the Hallmark universe with “Santa Jr.” in 2002. His contributions to the channel extend to features like “Cancel Christmas” and “Kristin’s Christmas Past,” further solidifying his presence in holiday storytelling.

5. Meghan Markle

Hallmark Christopher Jacot and Meghan Markle in “When Sparks Fly” from Hallmark