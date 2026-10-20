Spotify Purges 75 Million AI-Created Tracks Labeled Spam

In a decisive move to enhance the quality of its music streaming platform, Spotify has announced the removal of over 75 million tracks categorized as “slop or spam.” This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to implement AI protections for artists, songwriters, and producers, as detailed in their recent one-year update.

Focus on Authenticity and Quality

These removed tracks were flagged for serious or repeated violations of Spotify’s rules. Furthermore, an additional 50 million songs have been filtered out of recommendations based on user complaints regarding their quality. “We looked closely at the tracks listeners were skipping, ignoring, or telling us they didn’t want to hear,” Spotify explained in a recent newsletter. “A clear pattern emerged: these tracks were consistently ones identified as slop or spam.”

Striving for Better User Experience

Over the past six months, Spotify has heightened its efforts to prioritize music created by genuine artists. According to the newsletter, Spotify’s editorial team adheres to high standards, making it a point not to program any content that falls under the slop or spam classification. The platform also employs comprehensive filtering methods that rely on listener engagement, feedback, metadata, upload patterns, and input from various third-party AI detection tools.

Challenges of Evolving AI in Music

As generative AI technology continues to advance, Spotify acknowledges that the task of accurately detecting low-quality music will become increasingly challenging. The company is committed to staying ahead of potential issues arising from tactics such as mass uploads, duplicate content, SEO manipulation, spammy playlist networks, and unnaturally short tracks.

Industry Comparisons and Developments

In a similar vein, Spotify’s competitor Tidal has rolled out plans earlier this year to identify and label music that is almost entirely AI-generated. While these tagged releases are permitted to remain on the platform, they are not eligible for monetization. Both Spotify and Apple Music have previously introduced features aimed at identifying AI-generated content, primarily relying on transparency from artists and their distributors.

Verification and New Features for Artists

Currently, Spotify has verified around 300,000 artists on its platform, providing them with a badge to indicate that a “real, identifiable person” is behind the music. Tracks uploaded by what Spotify terms “AI Personas” are marked with a distinct badge and are automatically excluded from editorial or algorithmically generated recommendations unless a listener actively follows an AI Persona.

Enhanced Protections for Artists

As part of its ongoing efforts to protect artists, Spotify has launched the beta program Artist Profile Protection. This initiative allows artists to review releases submitted under their name, which helps to prevent impersonation and stream-farming. Thousands of artists are already participating, with plans to expand access by the end of the year. On the fan side, Spotify has also introduced a new feature that lists AI contributions to songs directly in the app’s credits.