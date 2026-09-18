Spotify Introduces Fresh Finds Forward to Empower 10,000 Artists

Spotify has unveiled a new initiative, Fresh Finds Forward, designed to provide significant support to approximately 10,000 emerging independent artists each year. This program aims to help artists leverage early momentum on the platform and beyond, enhancing their visibility and growth potential.

The Evolution of Fresh Finds

Fresh Finds Forward builds upon the foundation of over a decade of the Fresh Finds initiative, which has successfully supported more than 80,000 artists across 127 countries. Originally launched in 2021, Fresh Finds focused on spotlighting indie musicians through marketing campaigns and offering educational resources. The program evolved from the Fresh Finds playlist, showcasing emerging talent.

Notable Alumni and Their Success

Artists who have previously benefited from this initiative include successful names such as Laufey, Clairo, Doechii, Ice Spice, Megan Moroney, and Omar Apollo. Notably, for five consecutive years, alumni of the program have received nominations for Best New Artist, illustrating the impact of this support.

Program Benefits for Artists

The Fresh Finds Forward program will officially commence for eligible artists added to Fresh Finds starting January 1, 2026. Participating artists will receive a host of benefits, including:

12 months of free studio time

Early access to select Spotify tools and features

Exclusive programming and community support

Prioritized access to tour or music video partnerships with Spotify

Premium access to digital tools like LANDR and Splice

Mental health and wellness resources

Insights from Spotify Executives

Joe Hadley, Spotify’s Global Head of Music Content and Partnerships, stated, “Fresh Finds Forward takes everything we’ve learned from a decade of discovery and builds a support system around it, so participating artists aren’t just getting a playlist placement, they’re getting the benefits, resources, and the community to make the most of that moment.”

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