‘Somewhere in the South’ Achieves Victory at Taiwan Fest

In a momentous achievement for Malaysian cinema, the feature film “Somewhere in the South,” penned and directed by Tan Ce Ding and produced by Anthony Chen of the acclaimed Singaporean production house Giraffe Pictures, clinched the prestigious $35,000 TAICCA × CNC Feature Film Grand Award at the 2026 Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) pitching awards in Taipei. This recognition underscores the film’s compelling narrative and its industry potential.

A Closer Look at “Somewhere in the South”

Set against the backdrop of a forgotten town in southern Malaysia, “Somewhere in the South” follows the journey of 25-year-old Boon. He assists his mother in maintaining their struggling temple and encounters a transformation when childhood friend JC returns to lead a campaign for a by-election. Boon is recruited as JC’s driver and unexpectedly takes on the role of the party’s tiger mascot. However, when the mascot is stolen, Boon must grapple with a fragile sense of identity, raising poignant questions about self-worth and belonging.

Other Notable Award Winners

The TCCF also celebrated the success of other projects, with “Reunion Dinner,” from Make A Deal International Production, leading the night with three awards, including the Videoland Ingenuity Award, the MPA Asia Pacific Grand Award, and the NAFF Award from the Network of Asian Fantastic Films project market at South Korea’s Bucheon festival.

Several productions achieved double honors; among them, “Saving Tuvalu” garnered the Hakka Public Communication Foundation Confluence Award and the Taiwan Mobile: Content Power Award. Critical Hits Production’s “Turns Out It’s Not BL But BFF” was recognized with the TCCF MyPick Project Award and the KFA Original Award, while Mirror Entertainment’s “Romance in Hell” secured both the Hami Video Creativity Award and udnFunLife IP Potential Award.

Series and Documentary Awards

In the series category, Model Universe’s “Sunlight Delivery” received the Blintn Next Hit Award and the EBC Original IP Potential Award. Seika Works’ “The 16th Night Kitchen” won the Mediacorp Award and the TVBS Storytelling Impact Grand Award. Meanwhile, the documentary category saw “Parachute Kids” from Walking Iris Media and Your Sister Films clinch the Doc Edge Award and the Mega Bank C&E Foundation Best ESG Award.

Sharleen Liu, the sales director for Mirror Fiction, expressed gratitude towards author Chen Si-hong for creating “The Three Witches of Shetou,” which won both the TAICCA Award for Best Story and the friDay Video Original Story Award. Liu articulated the film’s dual nature, explaining, “On the surface, it is absurd and funny, but underneath it explores loss and pain, asking how we keep living after losing so much. Even when life feels as absurd as a disaster, we can still live with gusto. We hope this distinctive Taiwanese story can reach audiences around the world.”

Remarks from TAICCA Leadership

TAICCA chair Sue Wang noted significant progress among the pitching teams, with many projects resonating more strongly on an international level. She remarked, “They are ready to pursue co-productions with international partners, and both Taiwanese and overseas teams are approaching these collaborations with a strong sense of ambition.” Additionally, she pointed out that pitches for animation displayed clearer visions for intellectual property development, while tailored support for documentaries is anticipated to grow, particularly focusing on cultural ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors.

Event Highlights

This year’s TCCF featured 92 project and story pitches across diverse genres, including film, series, animation, and documentaries. The event welcomed industry participants from 28 countries and showcased 107 market exhibitors from seven regions. The forum hosted 12 sessions featuring over 20 speakers discussing topics such as international co-production, streaming-platform dynamics, IP, and AI in media.

Complete List of Major Winners

Grand Awards

TAICCA × CNC Feature Film Grand Award

“Somewhere in the South” (Giraffe Pictures, Evil Genius Studio)

TAICCA Series Grand Award

“Saga” (BiZ Productions, Elephant Story)

TAICCA × Weta FX Animation Grand Award

“Wilderness of the Greenriver” (Eddy Cinéma)

TAICCA Documentary Grand Award

“A Day’s Worth” (Singing Cicadas)

Project Categories

Hami Video Creativity Award

“Romance in Hell” (Mirror Entertainment)

HPCF Confluence Award

“Saving Tuvalu” (Media Stockade, Filmtank)

Mediacorp Award

“The 16th Night Kitchen” (Seika Works)

Taiwan Mobile: Content Power Award

“Saving Tuvalu” (Media Stockade, Filmtank)

2026 TCCF MyPick Project Award

“Turns Out It’s Not BL But BFF” (Critical Hits Production)

Videoland Ingenuity Award

“Reunion Dinner” (Make A Deal International Production)

MPA Asia Pacific Grand Award

“Reunion Dinner” (Make A Deal International Production)

NAFF Award

“Reunion Dinner” (Make A Deal International Production)

Doc Edge Award

“Parachute Kids” (Walking Iris Media, Your Sister Films)

Mega Bank C&E Foundation Best ESG Award

“Parachute Kids” (Walking Iris Media, Your Sister Films)

TAICCA Award: Best Story

“The Three Witches of Shetou” (Mirror Fiction)

friDay Video Original Story Award

“The Three Witches of Shetou” (Mirror Fiction)