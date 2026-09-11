Singapore Chooses Anthony Chen’s ‘We Are All Strangers’ for Oscars

In an exciting announcement, Singapore has chosen Anthony Chen’s film “We Are All Strangers” as its official entry for the international feature category at the 99th Academy Awards, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). This selection underscores Singapore’s commitment to showcasing its cinematic talent on a global stage.

Selection Process and Significance

The selection was made by a committee drawn from members of the Singapore Film Commission Advisory Committee (SFCAC) and reflects the growing recognition of Singaporean cinema in the international film community.

Film Overview

Set against the backdrop of contemporary Singapore, “We Are All Strangers” delves into family dynamics and the unforeseen changes life can bring. The film stars frequent Chen collaborators, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler, alongside Andi Lim and Regene Lim. Earlier this year, it made history as the first Singaporean film to compete in the main competition at the Berlin Film Festival, joining 21 other international entries in the quest for the prestigious Golden Bear.

Completing a Trilogy

This film is the final installment in Chen’s acclaimed Growing Up trilogy, which began with “Ilo Ilo” in 2013 and continued with “Wet Season” in 2019. Together, these earlier works have garnered over 50 international awards, including 12 Golden Horse nominations and five wins, with “Ilo Ilo” achieving the prestigious Caméra d’Or at Cannes. Both previous films also represented Singapore at the Oscars during the 86th and 93rd Academy Awards.

Production and Distribution

Produced by Chen’s Giraffe Pictures and supported by the IMDA, “We Are All Strangers” premiered in Singapore cinemas in August and is currently being rolled out in international markets. Paradise City Sales is managing world sales, while Film Movement has secured the North American distribution rights. The film is also making its continental debut at the Toronto Film Festival.

Official Comments

Yvonne Tang, assistant chief executive of IMDA’s Media Industry Group, expressed pride in selecting “We Are All Strangers,” highlighting Chen’s unique ability to weave Singaporean stories that resonate with global audiences. “We’re excited to celebrate this latest milestone with Anthony, whose talent, dedication, and belief have driven the trilogy over the past 10 years. We also hope Singaporeans watch and support this film,” she said.

Filmmaker’s Reflection