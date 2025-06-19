Smart Style: How Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Redefine Fashion

In the rapidly evolving world of wearable technology, blending functionality with fashion remains a key challenge. The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses showcase that smart eyewear can indeed be stylish, delivering cutting-edge technology without compromising on aesthetic appeal. Introduced in collaboration with Meta, these glasses offer a seamless integration of tech features, making them a standout choice for those seeking both utility and elegance in their wearables.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that the little black bricks in our pockets can be a major attention hog, but paradoxically, there are some situations where integrating tech in more places makes it less obtrusive. Take Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses, which let you record photos, video, and more, all while keeping your phone securely stashed.

Design That Captures Attention

First released in 2023, Meta’s Ray-Ban AI glasses have maintained their place in the market for one simple, undeniable reason — they don’t look ridiculous. Instead, Meta smartly leveraged the recognizable style of the world’s most iconic eyewear brand, landing on a design that’s barely more conspicuous than regular Wayfarers.

Enhancing Everyday Experiences with AI

In the two years since, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses have gained even more utility, equipped with AI features that answer questions about the world around you. Spotted an intriguing tree? These glasses can identify it. The live translation feature transcribes conversations in real-time, proving invaluable to those whose language skills might be a bit rusty. This functionality highlights how smart can also be stylish, effortlessly blending tech into daily life.

AI Features That Truly Matter

Taking the glasses for a lap around the block, I was impressed by how quickly — and unobtrusively — Meta was able to identify the world around me. After a couple of seconds, it told me what kind of tree I was looking at, or a parked car across the street. The photos and questions are saved to the Meta AI app, so they’re easy to refer back to later.

With live translations, you can also transcribe conversations in real-time, supporting translations from French, Italian, Spanish, or English.

Open-World Audio Experience

With speakers situated on the temples, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses provide a compelling alternative to earbuds for outdoor activities or commutes. While the audio doesn’t quite match top-tier open-ear earbuds, it remains crisp and clear enough for everyday use. The intuitive slider controls make volume adjustments seamless.

You can expect some audio leakage, so while it may not be the ideal option to use in a quiet office space, it won’t distract others on the subway car, for example. As an open-ear design, the glasses won’t isolate you from external noise, a feature beneficial for those needing to stay aware of their surroundings. They also have wear detection, automatically pausing your music when you take them off.

These glasses are less conspicuous than other audio sunglasses on the market, adding to their appeal for everyday wear. The temples are still thicker than Ray-Ban’s standard Wayfarers, but they’re hardly obtrusive — they just look like thick-framed glasses.

Perfect Companion for Concerts

It’s natural to want to capture your favorite songs at a concert, but experiencing an event through your phone screen can take you out of the moment. With the ability to record up to three minutes of video at a time, along with surprisingly crisp photography, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are a trusty companion at concerts and festivals.

There are some trade-offs; you can’t zoom, and if you bop your head along to the music, that’ll make the picture less stable. But it’s still a great way to capture a quick video without fishing out your phone.

You can either prompt the camera with “Hey Meta” or use the shutter button located on the right temple. The camera features a small flash that indicates a photo or video is being filmed, a privacy measure to let bystanders know you’re filming. Photos and videos are saved in the Meta AI app, from which you can import to your phone’s gallery app.

While some of the AI features are surprisingly useful, particularly the ability to identify objects and translate text, these glasses are still valuable without AI. They’re photochromic sunglasses, and not bad-looking ones, either, so they’ll protect your eyes. The ability to take photos and videos with just a snap is great for runners or anyone who’s constantly on the move. The solid audio performance makes them a great option for listening to music and podcasts, too.