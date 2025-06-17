Denis Villeneuve Celebrates Metal Hurlant’s 50th Anniversary English Edition

Metal Hurlant, the legendary French comic anthology that forever altered the landscape of science fiction, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exciting new English-language edition. Known for shaping the visual and narrative style of iconic films like “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” and “The Fifth Element,” this anthology has been a vital source of inspiration for artists and filmmakers worldwide. Acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve recently highlighted its impact, describing Metal Hurlant as a source of his “earliest visual inspirations.” The revived edition, announced last year and now hitting shelves, promises to continue the legacy of this pioneering publication.

A Return to Form

The new English-language edition of Metal Hurlant, brought to life by Humanoids, marks a significant moment for fans and newcomers alike. Originally launched in 1975 by a team including Jean Giraud (known as Mœbius) and Philippe Druillet, Metal Hurlant’s influence extends far beyond its French origins. As a creative powerhouse, it catalyzed a wave of imagination that influenced legendary filmmakers such as Guillermo Del Toro, George Lucas, and Ridley Scott, alongside musicians like Daft Punk and Hans Zimmer. With this new iteration, readers can explore its ambitious world through 272 pages of fresh content and classic material.

A Legacy Reimagined

Metal Hurlant continues to reach new audiences with artwork by acclaimed artists and thought-provoking commentary from iconic writers such as Ted Chiang and Alan Moore. Denis Villeneuve expressed his enthusiasm for the anthology’s revival, stating, “Metal Hurlant icons, such as Mœbius and Druillet, were some of my earliest visual inspirations as a filmmaker.” This serves as a testament to the anthology’s enduring impact. The new edition not only revives the past but embraces the future, providing a platform for emerging artists and diverse voices worldwide.

Timeless Influence

Among Metal Hurlant’s most celebrated works is “The Incal,” crafted by filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky and artist Mœbius. This epic tale intertwines elements of politics, conspiracy, and romance, becoming a cornerstone of the science fiction genre. Jodorowsky reflects on its enduring appeal: “The Incal has since become one of the most widely read science fiction comics in the world. Metal Hurlant was the perfect place for it, championing artistic freedom and bold creative risks.” Such creativity and innovation underscore the anthology’s timeless influence.

A Cultural Bridge

The launch of the new English-language edition of Metal Hurlant was met with enthusiasm, supported by a successful Kickstarter campaign raising over $750,000. Humanoids CEO Fabrice Giger emphasizes the anthology’s role in transcending cultural and generational boundaries: “Bringing Metal Hurlant to English-language readers in its authentic quarterly anthology format represents a perfect celebration of our anniversary.” This revival is more than a translation—it’s a cultural bridge that connects readers to the original’s spirit of artistic revolution and discovery, ensuring its place in the ongoing narrative of groundbreaking storytelling.