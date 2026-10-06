Skydance Restructures Global Operations; MacLellan Exits Leadership Role

In an anticipated shift following the merger of Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, the international executive landscape is set for a thorough overhaul. Reports suggest that Kevin MacLellan, who was considered a frontrunner for the top international role, will not be appointed, marking a significant decision in the restructuring process.

Leadership Changes on the Horizon

While insiders have identified MacLellan as a transformative leader with an impressive track record, including his role as president of international and global content distribution at Paramount, it appears that Skydance’s co-founders, David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz, are pursuing a comprehensive realignment of the international division. As the merger transaction is set to close on Tuesday, further details about the new international leadership team remain unclear.

MacLellan’s Industry Background

MacLellan joined Paramount in 2025 and previously held various significant roles at NBCUniversal, including serving as president of international television and chairman of global distribution. His departure from NBCUniversal in 2019 was marked by praise from former colleagues, including Jeff Shell, who highlighted MacLellan’s extensive oversight of a 2,600-strong workforce across 36 countries and his contributions to major acquisitions such as Sky.

Impending Departures

In related developments, Gerhard Zeiler, who currently oversees international operations for Warner Bros. Discovery, is also expected to leave the company soon. His decision to venture into Austrian politics to pursue leadership within the Social Democratic Party adds another layer of uncertainty to the leadership transition ahead of the Paramount merger.

Formation of the New Skydance Leadership

As the merger with Warner Bros. Discovery approaches its conclusion, Ellison has announced the senior executive team tasked with navigating Skydance’s future. Emphasizing the ambition behind the merger, Ellison stated, “I’m incredibly proud to introduce the team that will lead Skydance forward, a group that reflects the ambition behind this historic combination.”

Aiming for a Premier Content Engine

Kreiz further articulated the strategic goals of the new organization, aiming to establish Skydance as a premier content engine that integrates direct-to-consumer offerings with cutting-edge technology and an exceptional consumer experience. Their focus will span optimizing a profitable linear TV portfolio while reaching audiences through various entertainment verticals.