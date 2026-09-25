David Ellison Witnesses Controversial Trump State Dinner with China

David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, was a prominent guest at the state dinner held at the White House on Thursday evening in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The evening was significant not only for diplomatic relations but also for the media landscape, as the White House restricted access for reporters from CNN and MS NOW, networks that Ellison is poised to gain control over with his company’s nearing $111 billion takeover of Warner Bros.
State Dinner Highlights and Notable Guests
Accompanying Ellison was his wife, Sandra Lynn Ellison, among a guest list that featured over 100 government officials and business leaders. The state dinner follows recent developments in the Paramount-Warner Bros. acquisition, which received a settlement approval from 12 Democratic state attorneys general this week. The proposed settlement is still under judicial review but does not require substantial concessions from Paramount. Previously, the deal was approved earlier this year by the Justice Department without any conditions imposed during the Trump administration.
Tech Titans in Attendance
The event also attracted a host of tech luminaries, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Apple chairman Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Other notable attendees included Fox News anchors Bret Baier, Laura Ingraham, and Jesse Watters, alongside U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, who attended with his wife, Cheryl Hines.
Media Limitations and Press Restrictions
In an unusual turn, CNN reported that White House officials barred two of its staffers from covering President Xi’s arrival for the dinner, which followed previous tensions between the network and the administration. A “press wrangler” instructed CNN personnel to consult with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung regarding their access. The prohibition also extended to MS NOW staff, restricting their participation in the coverage of the state dinner.
This denial of access echoes actions taken by the previous Trump administration when CNN, along with other outlets, was banned from White House events. A subsequent lawsuit led to a temporary restraining order that required the administration to restore press passes, but as of Thursday evening, the White House denied access for this particular event.
Trump-Ellison Connection
Donald Trump shares a friendly rapport with both David Ellison and his father, Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of Oracle. Earlier this year, David Ellison hosted a dinner in Washington, D.C., honoring Trump and the First Amendment, which drew notable media professionals and executives from CBS News.
A Taste of Diplomacy
The menu for the evening was crafted to impress, featuring a first course of a “silky-smooth velouté” of sweet yellow squash, sesame-crusted sea bass with braised baby bok choy and roasted garden eggplant as the main dish, and a dessert of “smooth vanilla crémeux” with a sour cherry confit center, complemented by ice cream made with “harvested White House honey.”
Entertainment for the evening was provided by tenor Christopher Macchio, who previously performed at Trump’s 2025 inauguration, along with military musicians from the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army.
Full Guest List
The White House released a comprehensive guest list for the state dinner, which included prominent figures from various sectors, reflecting the intersection of politics, business, and media in attendance.
- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
- President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan
- Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his spouse, Jeanette Rubio
- Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff
- U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue and his spouse, Bonnie Perdue
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his spouse, John Freeman
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
- Jamieson Greer, United States trade representative, and his spouse, Marlo Greer
- Cai Qi, chief of staff to Xi
- Wang Yi, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee member
- He Lifeng, China’s vice premier of State Council
- Zheng Shanjie, chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission
- Wang Wentao, China’s minister of commerce
- Ma Zhaoxu, China’s executive vice foreign minister
- Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the United States, and his spouse, Wang Dan
- Ivanka Trump and her daughter, Arabella Kushner
- Eric Trump and his spouse, Lara Trump
- Tiffany Trump and her spouse, Michael Boulos
- Viktor Knavs, father of Melania Trump
- Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and his spouse, Lori Huang
- Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta
- Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, and her spouse, Daniel Lin
- Tim Cook, executive chairman of the board of Apple
- John F.W. Rogers, executive vice president of Goldman Sachs
- Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange
- Linda Mills, president of New York University
- Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom
- Tang Fangyu, director of the Central Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee
- Lan Fo’an, China’s Minister of Finance
- Zhou Hongxu, deputy director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee
- Lyu Luhua, secretary to Xi
- Hong Lei, Chinese assistant foreign minister
- Cai Wei, Chinese assistant foreign minister
- Mao Ning, director general of China’s Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy
- Zhang Quan, secretary to Peng
- Zhang Yongchao, deputy director general of China’s Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs
- Kelly Ortberg, CEO of Boeing
- Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock
- Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone
- Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
- Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, and his wife, Anna Brockman
- Dr. Miriam Adelson, controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands
- Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google/Alphabet, and his partner, Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto
- Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft
- Jim Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin
- Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google
- Larry Culp, CEO of GE Aerospace
- Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron, and his spouse, Sangeeta Mehrota
- Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm
- Jeff Bezos, chairman of Amazon, and his spouse, Lauren Sanchez-Bezos
- Jeff Yass, co-founder of Susquehanna International Group
- Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase
- Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, and his spouse, Susan Dell
- Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, and her spouse, Anthony Barra
- David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs
- Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup
- Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla
- Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, and his spouse, Kathy Woods
- Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court, and his spouse, Jane Sullivan Roberts
- Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Supreme Court, and her spouse, Jesse Barrett
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Supreme Court, and his spouse, Ashley Estes
- Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), and his spouse, Kelly Johnson
- Bret Baier, Fox News host, and his spouse, Amy Baier
- Laura Ingraham, Fox News host
- Rep. Richard McCormick (R-Ga.)
- Jesse Watters, Fox News host, and his spouse, Emma Watters
- David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, and his spouse, Sandra Lynn Ellison
- Kevin Warsh, chairman of the Federal Reserve, and his spouse, Jane Lauder
- Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his spouse, Allison Lutnick
- John Ratcliffe, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and his spouse, Michelle Ratcliffe
- Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to Middle East
- Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, and his spouse, Katie Miller
- Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, and his spouse, Erin Scavino
- Todd Blanche, attorney general of the United States, and his spouse, Kristine Blanche
- Meredith O’Rourke, national finance director for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign
- Energy Secretary Chris Wright
- Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and his spouse, Cheryl Hines
- Education Secretary Linda McMahon
- Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his spouse, Kathryn Burgum
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and his spouse, Rachel Campos-Duffy
- Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget
- Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
- Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling
- Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter, and his fiancé, Katie Simpson
- Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer
- David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology
- Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler and her spouse, Jeff Sprecher
- Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)
- Sen. Steven Daines (R-Mont.)
- Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Jay Clayton, director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, and his son, Alexandre Arnault
- Ryan McInerey, CEO of Visa
- Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard