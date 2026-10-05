Skydance Corp. Introduces Dynamic New Leadership for Entertainment

In a significant milestone for the film and entertainment industry, David Ellison has revealed the executive team that will lead Skydance Corp., following the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, which is now finalized. As the newly appointed chairman and CEO, Ellison spearheads a leadership structure aimed at establishing Skydance as a powerhouse in movies, television, and streaming content.

Leadership Team Overview

Joining Ellison in leadership is Ynon Kreiz, co-CEO and former Mattel chief, who will start his role on Monday. The executives overseeing the individual divisions of the merged entity—encompassing Paramount’s two major movie studios, TV networks, and streaming platforms—will report directly to both Ellison and Kreiz.

Film and Television Leadership

The film sector will be under the guidance of Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, former co-chairs of Paramount Pictures. It’s worth noting that Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca from Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group will not be joining the new company. Meanwhile, James Gunn and Peter Safran will continue as co-heads of DC Studios, ensuring the franchise’s continuity amid the transition.

In the television segment, George Cheeks will serve as co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, while Mark Thompson will maintain his position as CEO of CNN.

Streaming and Corporate Leadership

On the streaming side, Casey Bloys, previously at the helm of HBO and HBO Max, assumes the role of co-chair and chief content officer for Skydance DTC streaming. JB Perrette, who previously led Warner Bros. Discovery’s global streaming and games division, will take on dual roles as co-chair and chief business officer for both Skydance TV and Skydance DTC.

Comprehensive Executive Appointments

Here’s a detailed list of Skydance’s new executive appointments, announced on Monday:

Enterprise Leadership David Ellison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ynon Kreiz, Co-Chief Executive Officer

CEO Corporate Leadership Team Andy Gordon, President

Dennis Cinelli, Chief Financial Officer

Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer and President, Global Corporate Affairs

Dane Glasgow, Chief Product Officer

Rebecca Mall, Chief Marketing Officer

Melissa Zukerman, Chief Communications Officer

CEO Business Leadership Team Casey Bloys, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance DTC

George Cheeks, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance TV

Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair, Skydance Motion Picture Group

Josh Greenstein, Co-Chair, Skydance Motion Picture Group

James Gunn, Co-Chairman of DC Studios

JB Perrette, Co-Chair & Chief Business Officer, Skydance TV and Co-Chair & Chief Business Officer, Skydance DTC

Peter Safran, Co-Chairman of DC Studios

CEO News Executive Leadership Team Mark Thompson, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of CNN Worldwide

Bari Weiss, Editor-in-Chief of CBS News

Merger Background and Future Vision

Ellison and his team finalized the $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery in February 2026. The merger overcame regulatory scrutiny in 68 countries and gained final approval last week following a favorable ruling in an antitrust lawsuit involving 12 states.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new leadership, Ellison stated, “I’m incredibly proud to introduce the team that will lead Skydance forward, a group that reflects the ambition behind this historic combination. Together, Paramount and Warner Bros. will form a creative-first home with the scale, imagination and technology to define entertainment for a generation.”