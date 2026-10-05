Skydance Corp. Introduces Dynamic New Leadership for Entertainment

In a significant milestone for the film and entertainment industry, David Ellison has revealed the executive team that will lead Skydance Corp., following the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, which is now finalized. As the newly appointed chairman and CEO, Ellison spearheads a leadership structure aimed at establishing Skydance as a powerhouse in movies, television, and streaming content.
Leadership Team Overview
Joining Ellison in leadership is Ynon Kreiz, co-CEO and former Mattel chief, who will start his role on Monday. The executives overseeing the individual divisions of the merged entity—encompassing Paramount’s two major movie studios, TV networks, and streaming platforms—will report directly to both Ellison and Kreiz.
Film and Television Leadership
The film sector will be under the guidance of Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, former co-chairs of Paramount Pictures. It’s worth noting that Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca from Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group will not be joining the new company. Meanwhile, James Gunn and Peter Safran will continue as co-heads of DC Studios, ensuring the franchise’s continuity amid the transition.
In the television segment, George Cheeks will serve as co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, while Mark Thompson will maintain his position as CEO of CNN.
Streaming and Corporate Leadership
On the streaming side, Casey Bloys, previously at the helm of HBO and HBO Max, assumes the role of co-chair and chief content officer for Skydance DTC streaming. JB Perrette, who previously led Warner Bros. Discovery’s global streaming and games division, will take on dual roles as co-chair and chief business officer for both Skydance TV and Skydance DTC.
Comprehensive Executive Appointments
Here’s a detailed list of Skydance’s new executive appointments, announced on Monday:
Enterprise Leadership
- David Ellison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
- Ynon Kreiz, Co-Chief Executive Officer
CEO Corporate Leadership Team
- Andy Gordon, President
- Dennis Cinelli, Chief Financial Officer
- Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer and President, Global Corporate Affairs
- Dane Glasgow, Chief Product Officer
- Rebecca Mall, Chief Marketing Officer
- Melissa Zukerman, Chief Communications Officer
CEO Business Leadership Team
- Casey Bloys, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance DTC
- George Cheeks, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance TV
- Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair, Skydance Motion Picture Group
- Josh Greenstein, Co-Chair, Skydance Motion Picture Group
- James Gunn, Co-Chairman of DC Studios
- JB Perrette, Co-Chair & Chief Business Officer, Skydance TV and Co-Chair & Chief Business Officer, Skydance DTC
- Peter Safran, Co-Chairman of DC Studios
CEO News Executive Leadership Team
- Mark Thompson, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of CNN Worldwide
- Bari Weiss, Editor-in-Chief of CBS News
Merger Background and Future Vision
Ellison and his team finalized the $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery in February 2026. The merger overcame regulatory scrutiny in 68 countries and gained final approval last week following a favorable ruling in an antitrust lawsuit involving 12 states.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new leadership, Ellison stated, “I’m incredibly proud to introduce the team that will lead Skydance forward, a group that reflects the ambition behind this historic combination. Together, Paramount and Warner Bros. will form a creative-first home with the scale, imagination and technology to define entertainment for a generation.”
The new Skydance, a nod to Ellison’s original independent movie production company, will enter the market with an estimated net debt of over $80 billion. Its common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SKYD” starting Tuesday, Oct. 6.