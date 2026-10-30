Silvana Estrada’s Unique Influence on ‘Vendrán Suaves Lluvias’

In October 2025, Silvana Estrada captivated audiences worldwide with her album Vendrán Suaves Lluvias, an intricately crafted masterpiece that offered solace and warmth in a challenging era. Through lush orchestral arrangements, Estrada explored themes of joy and healing after heartbreak and loss, helping her fans navigate through their own vulnerabilities.

New Music Unveiled

Continuing the journey of Vendrán Suaves Lluvias, Estrada recently launched two new tracks, “Pensarte” and “Todo Baila,” the latter featuring singer-songwriter M. Ward. In a conversation with Rolling Stone, Estrada explained that these songs were integral to the album’s original creation. “It’s a lot of songs that were absolutely part of the process,” she shared, noting that their inclusion in the extended version provides insight into the behind-the-scenes development of her musical world.

A Celebration with “Todo Baila”

Conversely, “Pensarte” captures a more vulnerable moment, where Estrada poignantly grapples with the loss of a relationship. “If it’s not possible, if it’s already too late I would at least like to think of you,” she sings, weaving emotion through heartbreaking guitar melodies. She recently showcased both tracks during live sessions made available in mid-October.

A Grammy Nominee

The impact of Vendrán Suaves Lluvias has resonated deeply within the music community, earning multiple nominations from the Latin Recording Academy, including prestigious categories such as Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Estrada reflected on the recognition, stating, “I feel absolutely grateful. It’s an honor…I’m in six categories, but at least three or four of those categories are very big.” She expressed her surprise at the acknowledgment, especially as an independent artist, surrounded by major labels and expansive teams.

Inspiration for the Next Generation

For Estrada, this recognition is not only a personal victory but also serves as motivation for aspiring artists, particularly young girls. “I hope this will be also an inspiration, especially for little girls, to know that they can do whatever they want to do,” she stated. “They don’t need to play any game. They can invent their own way of being an artist in this world.”

An Extensive Tour Ahead

Estrada has been extensively touring to share her music globally, enhancing the experience of her album through live performances. “One of the most beautiful things about doing this album is all the touring I’ve been doing,” she explained. “I’ve been playing this music in many countries and continents, so for me, it was very clear that these songs had to cross many boundaries as possible.”