Sienna Wilson's Heartfelt Hint About Mom's Pregnancy

In a delightful revelation, Ciara recently shared that her daughter Sienna displayed a remarkable intuition about her mother’s pregnancy before it was officially announced. The Grammy-winning singer, who is expecting her fifth child—her fourth with husband Russell Wilson—revealed that Sienna had an uncanny ability to sense the news early on.

Sienna’s Sixth Sense

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on September 22, Ciara expressed her surprise at Sienna’s precognitive abilities. “Sienna told me that I was pregnant before I told them,” she said. “She told me early on, but my stomach was not big. I wasn’t showing then. She’s got this sixth sense. She’s done this with all her siblings.”

Keeping the News a Surprise

Despite Sienna’s insightful prediction, Ciara aimed to have control over how her other children would learn about the upcoming addition to the family. This includes Win Harrison, 6, and Amora Princess, 2, as well as Future Zahir, 12, whom she shares with her ex, Future.

Reflecting on a specific moment in the kitchen, Ciara recalled, “[Sienna] said, ‘There’s a baby in your tummy.’ And I said, ‘No, there’s not. What the heck.’ I’m like, ‘You’re really going to blow my cover.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”