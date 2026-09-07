Ciara Expecting Baby No. 5 with Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson are thrilled to announce that their family is set to grow once again! The talented singer revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her fifth child, marking the fourth baby she will share with the former NFL star.

Exciting Family Update

Ciara, who is already a proud mom to Sienna Princess, 9, Win Harrison, 6, and Amora Princess, 2, with Russell, also shares a son, Future Zahir, 12, from her previous relationship with rapper Future. In her heartwarming announcement on September 6, she showcased her baby bump along with a sentimental caption: “One more person to Love.”

Precious Moments Shared

The Instagram post featured multiple photos and videos of the couple, including a charming scene outside where four shirts with the names of their children hung on a clothesline. In a lovely touch, a fifth item—a baby onesie—remained blank as the family embarks on the exciting journey of choosing a name for their new addition.

Expanding Their Family

This joyful announcement comes just under two months after Russell expressed his desire to expand their family during an exclusive interview with E! News at Fanatics Fest in July. “We have four amazing kids and I’m trying to convince Ciara to have a fifth,” he said. “Cinco, you got to be on the way soon.”