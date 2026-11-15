The spotlight shone brightly on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Celebrating the indelible contributions of legendary artists, the event featured notable inductees, including Phil Collins, Queen Latifah, Billy Idol, Sade, Oasis, and the Wu-Tang Clan. As the stars walked the red carpet, fashion statements were as prominent as the music being honored.

Star-Studded Red Carpet Moments

Among the dazzling celebrities, Queen Latifah made a striking appearance, embodying elegance on the red carpet.



Billy Idol added a touch of rock and roll flair, showcasing his signature style as he made his way down the red carpet.



The energy of the Wu-Tang Clan filled the air as members brought their signature style to the red carpet. Flavor Flav was a standout, celebrating the night with an iconic presence.



As attendees reveled in the celebratory atmosphere, Cappadonna of Wu-Tang Clan was seen walking the red carpet alongside his wife, yoNasDa Lonewolf, capturing the essence of the event.



Amidst the glitz and glamour, Deena Miller also graced the carpet, showcasing her personal fashion flair.



The event highlighted the enduring legacy of its inductees, and as the night continued, the enchanting atmosphere soared. Young Dirty Bastard and his family showcased their unique style, adding to the eclectic mix of personalities present.



As the night unfolded, celebrated artists like RZA also made their presence felt on the red carpet, contributing to the event’s dynamic atmosphere.



As the acclaimed rock band Metallica took to the red carpet, members Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo were seen engaging with fans, showcasing their appreciation for the musical community that has supported them through the years.

