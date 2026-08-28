Zara Larsson Can't Win Best New Artist: She's a Grammy Nominee

Zara Larsson has firmly established herself within the pop music landscape, particularly this year with her fifth studio album, Midnight Sun, released in September 2025. This timing positions her as a strong contender for nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards, specifically across several pop categories and possibly even the major ones. Although the nominations will be announced in November, Larsson’s name is notably absent from the Best New Artist category.

Grammy Eligibility Insights



A recent interview with Perfect Magazine sheds light on Larsson’s stance regarding Grammy categorization. She revealed that her previous label, Epic Records, had considered submitting her for the Best New Artist category—a suggestion Larsson rejected. “I don’t even want that,” she stated. “That would downplay the 13 years of me being an artist. I’m not a new artist.” Although these discussions occurred at an unspecified time, her prior nomination disqualifies her from the Best New Artist category for the 2027 Grammys, regardless of the circumstances.

The Recording Academy’s eligibility rules for Best New Artist specify that an artist’s breakthrough must occur within the eligibility period, which extends from August 31, 2025, to August 28, 2026. Larsson’s significant singles, “Midnight Sun” and “Stateside” featuring PinkPantheress, both reached the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2026, aligning with these criteria. However, the Grammys had already recognized “Midnight Sun” by nominating it for Best Dance Pop Recording at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Per the Recording Academy, artists cannot be submitted for Best New Artist if they have been previously nominated as performers. This rule stands unless artists have only been featured on another’s project. This reflects a broader ongoing debate about the appropriateness of the Best New Artist category, especially for mid-career acts like Larsson.

The Evolving Grammy Category



In June, the Recording Academy updated its Best New Artist eligibility rules, now allowing artists to be submitted a maximum of four times—an increase from the previous limit of three. Despite these changes, the core requirements remain intact. Larsson, already a first-time Grammy nominee, experienced an emotional moment upon learning about her nomination for Midnight Sun, as she called her mother to share the joyful news.

She articulated her feelings on the Best New Artist category, suggesting a need for change. “That’s why I like ‘breakthrough’. It feels like the whole world is looking at me at the same time,” Larsson explained. “Before, this song was successful over here, and another song a year later was successful over there. Now it feels like it’s all coming together quite nicely.”

Larsson Looks Ahead



Larsson is undergoing a significant change in her career, having signed a new deal with RCA Records in July after departing from Epic Records, where she spent over a decade. This move aligns her with a wave of artists seeking fresh starts, including notable names like Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus.

With a more defined brand and increased visibility, Larsson’s understanding of success has evolved as well. When asked what constitutes success, she emphasized the importance of her audiences. “The older I get, it’s becoming clearer and clearer to me that my passion and what I really care about is people coming to my shows,” she said. “For me, the ultimate success would be a stadium world tour. People have taken time out of their real lives.”