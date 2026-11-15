Shane Gillis Responds to Controversy Surrounding SNL Monologue

Shane Gillis has spoken out following the backlash over his controversial monologue as the host of Saturday Night Live. The comedian, whose comments about women’s gym attire drew widespread criticism, is addressing the fallout and sharing insights regarding the preparation process for his appearance on the iconic sketch show.

Clarifying the Approval Process

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience on November 13, Gillis clarified that the producers of SNL were not privy to his exact material prior to the live broadcast. “Not to defend SNL, they don’t approve it,” Gillis stated. “I mean, they could shut it down. They could, but you don’t write your set and give it to them. Unless you’re not a comedian.” He emphasized that while established comedians craft their own monologues, non-comedians often rely on writers provided by the show.

Expectations and Reactions

Reflecting on the night of the show, Gillis mentioned that he had communicated his expectations regarding the monologue to the producers. “The funniest part was, they were like, ‘What’s going on with the monologue?’” he recounted. “And I was like, ‘It’s not great but I don’t say anything bad.’ The whole time, I was like, ‘Fellas, I’m giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there’s no controversy. I’m calling myself fat for f–king 10 minutes. That’s it.’”

Moving Forward