Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby No. 5!

Ciara and Russell Wilson have exciting news to share: they are expecting their fifth child, marking Ciara’s fourth with her husband, former NFL star Russell Wilson. The couple announced the joyous news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, featuring a charming video that depicts Ciara hanging white t-shirts on a clothesline, each representing a family member, with the final onesie symbolizing their upcoming addition.

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced she’s pregnant with baby no. 5 Sunday on Instagram. Instagram/ciara

In the video, Ciara, 40, beams with delight, showcasing her baby bump as she wears a tank top and sports her hair in rollers. The post is captioned, “One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥺🖤,” and features both Ciara and Russell playfully holding up five fingers, symbolizing their growing family.

This joyful announcement comes as Ciara reflects on her journey to motherhood, which began in May 2014 with the birth of her son, Future, from her previous relationship. She later moved on with Russell Wilson, 37, and the couple tied the knot in July 2016 in England. They welcomed their daughter, Sienna, in April 2017, followed by son Win and daughter Amora in July 2020 and December 2022, respectively.

The couple (pictured above on June 21) wed in the summer of 2016. ciara/Instagram

Russell has been enthusiastic about expanding their family, even asking Ciara about baby number five shortly after the birth of Amora. “He was like … ‘So, cinco?’” Ciara recently recounted to Us Weekly. While she found his question amusing, she also requested a little time to enjoy their newest family member before considering another baby.

Ciara described this moment as humorous, saying, “I was like, ‘Wait a minute now, like, slow it down, sir. We just had a baby here. Let’s be in this moment here, sir.’” Despite her initial surprise, she acknowledged her love for motherhood, stating, “It’s my favorite job of all,” and expressed openness to the idea of having another child someday.

Wilson and Ciara (pictured above on July 5) often speak about expanding their family. Instagram/Ciara

In a playful moment during the promotion of her album “Cici,” Russell publicly inquired about when “cinco” would make an appearance. “Speaking of riding, when is cinco coming?” he asked, lightheartedly nudging for another addition to the family.

In September 2025, Wilson (pictured above on June 15) publicly asked her, “When is cinco coming?” Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Ciara asserted that she needed “a little time” before embarking on another pregnancy journey, noting that their children are typically spaced three years apart. Her observations about their growing family dynamics hint at a thoughtfully planned approach to parenthood, although it seem Russell had other ideas.