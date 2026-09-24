Sienna Miller's Heartfelt Regret Over Marlowe's Red Carpet Moment

Sienna Miller recently revealed her mixed feelings about her daughter Marlowe’s surprise appearance at the London premiere of her new series, War. While the event provided a rare glimpse of their mother-daughter bond, it also inadvertently drew significant attention, causing the actress to express some regret over the moment.

Mother-Daughter Moment Goes Viral

During a September 23 episode of SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show, Miller clarified that Marlowe, 14, didn’t actually walk the red carpet alongside her. Instead, Marlowe attended the event with a friend, briefly joining her mother at the end to share a hug. Miller humorously acknowledged that this fleeting moment was enough to catch the eye of fans online.

Concerns About Public Attention

While the outing was heartwarming, it quickly went viral, leading to comments about Marlowe’s appearance that left Miller “slightly concerned.” She expressed uncertainty about the overwhelming response, saying, “I somewhat regret it because I didn’t expect—and I don’t think she expected—that that would have the response that it got.” In her motherly jest, she added, “I think I’m going to be sending her away to a nunnery for the next four years till she can emerge as an actual adult.”

Reflection on Fame

The experience highlights the challenges of raising a child in the public eye. As an actress known for her work in films like American Sniper and Horizon: An American Saga, Miller is no stranger to the spotlight. However, this incident has reminded her of the scrutiny that comes with fame—not just for herself, but for her daughter as well.