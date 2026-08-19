Shirley MacLaine, 92, Reflects Humorously on 'Sweet Charity'

At the age of 92, Shirley MacLaine has made a rare video appearance that has delighted fans and reminded them of her enduring charm. In a light-hearted moment, she took a playful jab at her iconic musical film, “Sweet Charity,” which premiered in 1969 but struggled at the box office.

Reflections on ‘Sweet Charity’

In the video shared by the Southampton Playhouse, MacLaine expressed her desire to revisit “Sweet Charity,” saying, “I would like to see ‘Sweet Charity’ again. Now, while you’re watching it, remember how hard we worked. And between you and me, it didn’t do very well.” Despite its initial poor performance, the film remains notable for its ambitious choreography and direction by the legendary Bob Fosse. Alongside MacLaine, the film featured talents like Sammy Davis Jr., Chita Rivera, John McMartin, Paula Kelly, and Ricardo Montalban.

A Lifetime of Achievement

In December 2025, MacLaine was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the inaugural Dance Hall of Fame induction ceremony, an accolade that carries her name. Accepting the award, she joyfully remarked, “Getting an award for dancing is the most important acknowledgment I could have. My mother took me to dancing class when I was three because I had weak ankles and I fell in love with it.”

Oscar Winner and Recent Projects