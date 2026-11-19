Anderson .Paak and Cordae made a vibrant appearance on The Tonight Show, performing a medley of their tracks “Airbender” and “I’m On.” The duo’s performance was heralded by their stylish choice of argyle sweater vests, complemented by a striking blue backdrop that evoked a nostalgic studio portrait reminiscent of the Step Brothers film poster. This aesthetic aligns perfectly with their promotional efforts for their latest album, Heavy Is the Head.

As the performance ignited, flames animated the backdrop, setting a dynamic scene that accompanied their live band. Both tracks are featured on their newly released album, Heavy Is the Head, which hit the airwaves last month. This album follows their earlier collaborations, such as “Two Tens” and “Summer Drop.” The pair previously joined forces on The Tonight Show back in 2019 to perform “RNP.”

Leading up to the album release, the duo teased Heavy Is the Head in August with a playful video clip that mirrored the Step Brothers theme. In the clip, the two engaged in light banter, with Paak humorously pushing Cordae’s hand off his shoulder, leading to a playful moment reminiscent of the antics showcased in the film. Paak expressed excitement in the caption, declaring, “We can’t wait for y’all to hear this one.”

Although Anderson .Paak and Cordae celebrated the album’s release through various events across the U.S. and London, they have not yet announced plans for a joint tour to support the album.

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