In a poignant exploration of the lives of young migrants, “Boys by the River” (“Ragazzi al fiume”) takes center stage at the IDFA’s Envision Competition. Directed by Pablo Briones and based in Switzerland, this observational doc-fiction film delves into a day spent by a serene river in Ticino, Switzerland, where three Afghan asylum seekers find solace and joy, referring to the site as “paradise.”

A Day in Paradise

Set against the backdrop of the Federal Asylum Centre in Balerna/Novazzano, the film unravels over a single summer day. Here, the boys—Ahmad, Farhad, and Hameed—navigate both the beauty of their surroundings and the weight of their pasts. The film artfully balances their current moment of peace with the tragic realities they have faced, presenting their stories in a manner that maintains intimacy while avoiding sensationalism.

Unfolding the Narrative

As viewers follow Ahmad and Farhad’s journey from an industrial landscape through long pedestrian tunnels to the breathtaking Alpine forests, they witness contrasting elements of joy and sorrow. The friends engage in lighthearted activities such as swimming and sharing leisurely conversations, yet their past experiences are subtly woven into the narrative through voiceovers that reflect on their harrowing journeys.

In one striking moment, Hameed recounts a traumatic experience involving Turkish police firing real bullets as he and fellow refugees sought safety. Such fragments of their history serve as sober reminders of the harsh realities they have escaped.

Visual and Emotional Resonance

Briones employs powerful visual metaphors to deepen the emotional weight of the film. A poignant single shot captures Ahmad and Farhad walking through a dark tunnel, with lush green woods ahead symbolizing hope and the potential for a new life. As Ahmad reflects on his journey, a series of haunting words punctuate the film: “Border, desert, mountains, forest, police, camps, boat, water, fear…”—each evoking the landscape of their lives marked by struggle and resilience.

Production Insights

Produced by renowned Swiss film powerhouses Intermezzo Films and Cinédokké, “Boys by the River” builds on a legacy of critically acclaimed works. Previous successes from these production companies, such as “Sonita,” which won the IDFA Audience Award, highlight their commitment to poignant storytelling.

Director’s Vision

In an interview with Variety, Briones discussed the film’s deliberate structure: “I chose to bring [the past] into the film sparingly, so their past could resonate with the present without defining them through suffering.” He emphasizes the importance of establishing trust to elicit authentic reflections from the boys, allowing their current joy to shine through.

Briones also reflected on the film’s poetic imagery, explaining how observation plays a role both before and during filming. From an apple floating down the river to the use of mid-long shots that present the boys within the landscape, these elements contribute layers of meaning to the film’s narrative. “Water flows without borders,” he notes, a metaphor encapsulating the fluidity and challenges faced by migrants.

Future Aspirations