Sergei Loznitsa Leads the Jury at Sarajevo Film Festival

The illustrious Sarajevo Film Festival is set to welcome distinguished Ukrainian director and writer, Sergei Loznitsa, as the president of its main jury for the 31st edition. Known for his impactful storytelling, Loznitsa’s role highlights the festival’s commitment to cinematic excellence. Joining him will be an impressive lineup of industry professionals, promising a thrilling selection process for the coveted Heart of Sarajevo awards.

A Stellar Jury Line-up

Sergei Loznitsa will helm a jury of notable figures including Serbian actor Dragan Mićanović, Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu, Bosnian-Dutch filmmaker Ena Sendijarević, and Berlinale festival director Tricia Tuttle. Together, they will evaluate the feature film competition, culminating in the announcement of winners on August 22 at the awards ceremony.

Sergei Loznitsa’s Remarkable Career

Sergei Loznitsa, with 28 documentaries and five fiction films under his belt, has established a formidable presence in international cinema. His debut feature, “My Joy” (2010), premiered at Cannes, marking the beginning of a celebrated career. He garnered the FIPRESCI prize at Cannes for “In the Fog” in 2012 and received the best director award at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section for “Donbass” in 2018.

The Esteemed Jury Members

Dragan Mićanović is celebrated for his versatile acting skills, with credits in local hit “Barking at the Stars” and the international successes “Rocknrolla” and “Coriolanus”. His recent projects include “Operation Sabre” and “A Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”, both recognized at prestigious festivals.

Emanuel Pârvu has left his mark with “Three Kilometers to the End of the World”, a film that not only premiered at Cannes but also secured the Queer Palm. Previously, it won at the Sarajevo Film Festival, enhancing Pârvu’s reputation as a leading figure in Romanian cinema.

Ena Sendijarević, known for “Take Me Somewhere Nice”, continues to shine in the international film landscape. Her latest work, “Sweet Dreams”, has been internationally acclaimed, winning at Locarno and representing the Netherlands in the Academy Awards race.

Tricia Tuttle, with her extensive experience at the British Film Institute and as festivals director, brings invaluable expertise to the jury. As the current director of the Berlin Film Festival, her insight is highly anticipated as she joins this prestigious panel.

The Exciting Festival Ahead

The 31st Sarajevo Film Festival, set from August 15 to 22, promises to celebrate cinematic achievements with vigor and enthusiasm. Under Sergei Loznitsa’s leadership, the jury’s decisions will be eagerly awaited, as they spotlight the most compelling films and talents in contemporary cinema.