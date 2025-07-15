Joslyn Barnes and Carlos Reygadas Join Locarno Jury Lineup

The Locarno Film Festival, renowned for celebrating independent cinema, has unveiled an impressive lineup for its main jury. Among the distinguished members are Joslyn Barnes, producer of “Nickel Boys,” and filmmaker Carlos Reygadas, known for “Our Time.” Joining them is Swiss actor Ursina Lardi from “The White Ribbon.” This prestigious panel will serve under the leadership of Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh, adding depth and diverse perspectives to the festival’s competitive landscape.

The festival has already announced that Rithy Panh, a respected Cambodian filmmaker, will chair the competition panel. The lineup is bolstered by Dutch actor Renée Soutendijk, who was honored with the best actress award in 2023 for her performance in Ena Sendijarević’s “Sweet Dreams.”

In the Cineasti del Presente competition, which shines a spotlight on emerging directors, the cinematic contributions of newcomers will be assessed by a distinguished panel. This includes Indonesian actor Asmara Abigail, recognized at Locarno for Malaysian director Ming Jin Woo’s “Stone Turtle” (2022); La Frances Hui from New York’s MoMA, known for her role as co-chair of the museum’s New Directors/New Films festival; and Indian actor Kani Kusruti of “All We Imagine as Light.”

Meanwhile, the Pardi di Domani (Leopards of Tomorrow) section, dedicated to short films, features an exciting jury. Franco-Egyptian producer Jihan El Tahri, Lesotho-born filmmaker Lemohang Mosese, and Italian actor Sara Serraiocco (“Vermiglio”) will evaluate the entries.

Deciding the Swatch First Feature Award is an accomplished panel, including Emmy-winning cinematographer James Hawkinson (“The Man in the High Castle”), French producer Judith Lou Lévy, and French director Patricia Mazuy (“Saturn Bowling”).

Highlighting environmental contributions, the Pardo Verde jury brings together U.S. director Michael Almereyda (“Cybeline”), Italian director Martina Parenti (“Spira Mirabilis”), and Seta Thakur from the University of Bern’s Wyss Academy for Nature.

The 78th Locarno Film Festival, a key event in the world of indie cinema, is scheduled for August 6-16, promising a captivating celebration of creativity and innovation.