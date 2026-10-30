Serena Williams Stuns with Bold Silver Hair Makeover

At 45, Serena Williams is making headlines not just for her illustrious tennis career but also for her striking new silver hair transformation. The former world champion recently opened up about her commitment to wellness and how it has led to significant personal changes in her life.

Embracing Change and Wellness

In a candid interview with Today in 2025, Williams shared that she has lost over 30 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 drug. “I’m lighter, not physically, but just mentally,” she expressed. “I think having more energy, I just feel happier. I can get more things done. I feel better going about my day… Not that I didn’t feel good before, but now, there’s a difference.”

A Journey to Health

As a dedicated athlete and mother of two daughters—Olympia, 9, and Adira, 3, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian—Williams reflected on her journey toward a healthier weight. “As an athlete and as someone that has done everything, I just couldn’t get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place,” she recalled. “And believe me, I don’t take shortcuts.”

A New Look to Match a Fresh Outlook

Alongside her weight loss, Williams’ stunning silver hair transformation has captured the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. This new look symbolizes more than just a hairstyle; it marks a shift in her mindset as she embraces this new chapter in her life. With her focus directed toward self-improvement and well-being, Williams continues to inspire many as she navigates motherhood and life beyond tennis.