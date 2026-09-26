Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian: A Remarkable Romance Unfolds

When two formidable personalities intersect, the result can range from a charming moment to an unexpected spark. In the case of tennis legend Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, their first encounter was anything but typical, setting the stage for a love story that would capture the world’s attention.

A Peculiar First Meeting

During a tech conference, Williams and her friends found themselves in a peculiar situation involving a rather nonchalant Ohanian. “We were trying to get him to move and get out of there,” she recounted. “He kind of refuses and he looks at us. And he’s like, ‘Is there really a rat here?'” Rather than following the usual script of introductions, Williams opted for a different approach, playfully insisting, “‘No, we just don’t want you sitting there. We’re going to use that table.’

A Match Made in Brooklyn

What could have turned into an awkward standoff instead blossomed into an intriguing conversation. Ohanian’s easy humor—sharing that he often encounters rats in his native Brooklyn—seemed to resonate with Williams. This unexpected banter broke the ice, ultimately leading her to invite him to join her and her friends. It was then that Ohanian experienced a revelation: the woman he was speaking with was none other than the iconic Serena Williams.

The Tennis Skeptic

Ohanian’s initial response was candid; he admitted to Vanity Fair that he had “never watched a match on television or in real life.” His disinterest in tennis was striking, as he confessed, “It was literally the sport—even if ESPN was announcing tennis updates, I would just zone out. . . . I really had no respect for tennis.” Surprisingly, this lack of reverence for the game did not deter Williams from engaging with him, thus hinting at the unorthodox charm that defines their relationship.

A Shared Connection

Despite his unfamiliarity with her world, Ohanian found common ground when he mentioned his reason for attending the conference: to speak about his success with Reddit. Williams, quick-witted as always, responded with enthusiasm, claiming to be familiar with the platform, having browsed it just that morning.

From Awkward Encounter to Lasting Love