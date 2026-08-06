Selena Gomez Bids Farewell to Alex Russo After Wizards Finale

Selena Gomez is saying a heartfelt goodbye to her iconic character, Alex Russo, as the curtain falls on the beloved series Wizards of Waverly Place. Following the release of the four-part finale, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Disney+ this Tuesday, Gomez shared her reflections on her time with the show and its cast.

Reflecting on a Journey

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gomez recalled her debut as Alex on the original Disney Channel series, which aired from 2007 to 2012. The emotional reunion with her co-stars, Jennifer Stone and Gregg Sulkin, during the revival brought a mix of nostalgia and bittersweet feelings.

Gomez expressed her sentiments, stating, “This is it. This is the end of Wizards of Waverly Place, the end of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. And it’s really surreal to say that I’m done playing this character.” She conveyed her hope that audiences would rekindle their appreciation for family shows, emphasizing, “I’m going to really miss that.”

Emotional Farewell

For Stone, filming the final episodes was an emotional experience, as she described feeling like she was saying goodbye to her teenage self. “I was like, crying all the time ‘cause it felt like saying goodbye to — in a weird way — your teenage self,” she shared. “Like you could go back as an adult and give your teenage self a hug and then let them go. That’s kind of what it felt like.”

Legacy of the Series