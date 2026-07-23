Selena Gomez Turns 34 in Romantic Italy with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez marked her 34th birthday with a low-key celebration in Tuscany, where her husband, Benny Blanco, shared moments from their intimate Italian getaway. Rather than a large party, the pair opted for a hands-on cooking experience at Il Borro Relais & Châteaux, with Blanco posting a glimpse of the festivities to his Instagram followers.

Benny Blanco’s Fear of Flying Has Him Taking a Ship to London for Selena Gomez’s Birthday

Benny Blanco is telling ’em that it’s Selena Gomez’s birthday. But instead of partying like that, the “Birthday” singer opted for a chill Italian celebration with a cooking class at Il Borro Relais & Châteaux in Tuscany, which Blanco shared a glimpse of with fans. “Let’s make an Italian feast,” he said in a July 22 Instagram Reel, “for my wife’s birthday.” And feast they did, as Gomez starts off the video by mixing and rolling out some pasta dough, looking in awe at the machine flattening her dough ball. After cooking the noodles, the couple took a break to enjoy their hard work and eat some cacio e pepe. Then, they got back into the kitchen to prepare stuffed zucchini flowers and eggplant parmigiana, the latter of which Blanco thoroughly enjoyed. “My baby makes the best eggplant parmigiana,” the 38-year-old said in his video. “You scoop a little bit then you put it on a slice of bread. That’s the best thing I’ve tasted in Italy so far.”

A cozy Tuscan cooking class

The couple’s celebration focused on learning and sharing a meal together. In the Reel Blanco posted, Gomez is shown at the pasta station, working dough and watching as a machine flattens the ball into sheets. The pair enjoyed the fresh noodles they made on the spot, sampling a classic cacio e pepe before returning to prepare additional dishes.

Menu highlights and a simple pleasure

Beyond the pasta, the cooking session included stuffed zucchini flowers and a traditional eggplant parmigiana. Blanco praised Gomez’s eggplant parmigiana on camera, calling it the best thing he’d tasted in Italy so far and describing how he liked to scoop a bit and place it on bread.

Keeping travel comfortable

Blanco’s decision to travel by ship to London—attributed to his fear of flying—was part of the broader effort to make the birthday plans comfortable and enjoyable for the couple. The focus remained on good food and quality time rather than an extravagant public fête.