Scott Rudin’s Broadway Comeback: Barry Diller Presents ‘Little Bear Ridge Road’

Scott Rudin is set to make a highly anticipated comeback with his return to Broadway, producing the play “Little Bear Ridge Road” alongside Barry Diller. This marks Rudin’s first production since stepping back from his career due to allegations of abusive behavior. The play, written by Samuel D. Hunter, is generating buzz as it prepares for an upcoming limited 18-week engagement this fall. As Broadway enthusiasts look forward to this theatrical debut, the collaboration between Rudin and Diller promises to reignite the producer’s influential presence on the stage.

Broadway Revival with “Little Bear Ridge Road”

In a significant move, Scott Rudin has teamed up with Barry Diller to bring “Little Bear Ridge Road” to Broadway. The play, penned by acclaimed playwright Samuel D. Hunter, unfolds on the outskirts of a small Idaho town. It tells the poignant story of an aunt and her long-estranged nephew as they navigate the challenges of selling a deteriorating house.

Starring Oscar-nominee Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, who are reprising their roles from the Steppenwolf Theatre Company production, the play promises high-caliber performances. Directed by Joe Mantello, “Little Bear Ridge Road” also marks Hunter’s Broadway debut, having previously garnered acclaim for his play “The Whale.” Performances begin on October 7, leading up to an official opening night on October 30 at the Booth Theatre.

Scott Rudin’s Controversial Return

Scott Rudin’s return to Broadway comes after he stepped back following a series of allegations detailed in a 2021 Hollywood Reporter article. Accusations of abusive behavior, including incidents involving a stapler and a computer monitor, had put his career on hold. In a March interview with the New York Times, Rudin expressed his desire to re-enter the industry, noting that he had learned from past mistakes and was planning multiple productions, including “Little Bear Ridge Road.”

“I have a lot more self-control than I had four years ago,” Rudin stated. “I learned I don’t matter that much, and I think that’s very healthy.” He acknowledged, “I was just too rough on people,” reflecting his readiness to adopt a more tempered approach.

An Acclaimed Producer’s Legacy

Before the allegations, Scott Rudin was celebrated as a powerhouse in both theater and film. He was behind successful Broadway productions such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Book of Mormon.” In film, he produced Oscar-winning hits like “The Social Network” and “No Country for Old Men.” Known for his discerning taste, Rudin’s return with “Little Bear Ridge Road,” backed by Diller, marks a notable moment in his storied career.

The launch of “Little Bear Ridge Road” not only signifies Scott Rudin’s re-entry into the Broadway landscape but also showcases the talents of a remarkable cast and creative team. As anticipation builds, this production promises to be a compelling addition to the theater season.