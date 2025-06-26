Score Your Lil Wayne ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tickets Before They Disappear

Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour is a much-anticipated event for fans of the legendary rapper. As he travels across North America this summer, he will be celebrating two decades of influential music. From classic hits to his latest tracks, Lil Wayne is set to deliver an unforgettable experience that underscores his status as one of the greatest in the industry. For those eager to join the celebration, securing tickets in advance is crucial. In this guide, we’ll explore where to find tickets for Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour online before they sell out.

Where to Buy Lil Wayne ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tour Tickets

After launching his tour at the iconic Madison Square Garden, Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’ trek includes stops in cities like Atlantic City, Minneapolis, and Orlando, culminating in West Palm Beach. Tickets are selling quickly, with some shows already reaching capacity. As Rolling Stone noted, “the live experience in this age of streaming is so vital,” especially for a performer with Wayne’s extensive catalog.

To secure your spot, fans should start by checking Ticketmaster. This platform offers both regular and verified resale tickets, ensuring a reliable purchase experience. For instance, verified resale tickets for the Los Angeles show start at around $69, making Ticketmaster a great first stop in your ticket search.

Alternatives for Sold-Out Shows

If your preferred city’s tickets have sold out, don’t worry. Resale sites like StubHub provide an opportunity to find Lil Wayne ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour tickets throughout the 2025 schedule. With user reviews and buyer guarantees, these platforms offer a safe way to explore available options.

Another reputable site is Vivid Seats, which lists tickets for various tour dates, including the upcoming Los Angeles concert, with prices starting at $76. To sweeten the deal, you can use the discount code RS30 to save an additional $30 on purchases over $300.

Additional Ticket Options

On TicketNetwork, fans can find tickets starting at $88 for upcoming shows. Promo codes like RS150 or RS300 provide significant savings on large orders, making it a worthwhile option for those buying in bulk.

SeatGeek, another trusted platform, offers a range of Lil Wayne concert tickets. Applying the code ROLLINGSTONE10 at checkout can save you $10 on orders over $250, giving you a chance to catch this iconic performer live without breaking the bank.

Lil Wayne ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tour Dates

Following the kickoff at Madison Square Garden, the tour continues with stops across major cities in North America. From Toronto to Los Angeles, fans everywhere will have the opportunity to experience the energy and masterful performance Lil Wayne is known for. Don’t miss your chance to witness this celebration of a musical icon firsthand.