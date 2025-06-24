Little Simz Announces Exciting Fall Tour Across North America

Exciting news for music fans as acclaimed British rapper Little Simz is set to embark on a much-anticipated North American tour this fall. This marks her first headline tour in America in two years, proudly supporting her sixth album, Lotus. Kicking off in Toronto on October 26, the tour will see Little Simz bring her dynamic and introspective performances to cities including Philadelphia, New York, Oakland, and Atlanta, culminating in Los Angeles on November 18.

Tour Announcement and Details

Little Simz’s North American tour is a major event for fans eager to experience her live performances following the release of her poignant new album, Lotus. The tour begins in Toronto and hits major cities such as Philadelphia and New York before wrapping up on the West Coast in Los Angeles. The tour dates span from late October to mid-November, offering numerous opportunities for fans across the continent to attend a show.

Tickets will become available through several presale events. Starting on June 24 at 10 a.m. local time, fans can access the first presale. A Spotify presale will follow on June 26, with LittleSimz.com offering additional presale options ahead of the general sale on June 27, all beginning at 10 a.m. local time.

Past Challenges and Current Triumphs

This upcoming tour comes after Little Simz faced challenges with her previous U.S. tour plans. In 2022, she was forced to cancel a tour due to financial constraints. Addressing the issue, Simz candidly explained, “Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit.” Her last U.S. tour, the 2023 “No Thank You” tour, featured 10 dates to support her previous album.

The Emotional Depth of Lotus

Lotus has been lauded for its intimate exploration of personal struggles. Earning a four-star review from Rolling Stone, the album discusses themes such as the fallout between Little Simz and her former collaborator, Inflo. The public nature of their split and the rawness with which she addresses it in her music has added an intensely personal layer to her latest work, captivating audiences and critics alike.

Little Simz’s North American Tour Dates

Fans can look forward to the following cities and dates for Little Simz’s North American tour:

Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct. 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 3 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

Nov. 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Nov. 10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Nov. 11 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov. 12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Nov. 14 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Nov. 17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

As Little Simz prepares to grace the North American stages once again, fans can expect an electrifying blend of new music, raw emotion, and unmatched stage presence this fall.