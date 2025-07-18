Saweetie Drops Fresh EP Announcement and New Track ‘Boffum’

Saweetie is back in the spotlight with a new announcement that’s generating buzz in the music world. The rapper has revealed the upcoming release of her fifth EP, Hella Pressure, set to debut on August 1. As excitement builds around the extended play, Saweetie has also delivered a fresh single titled “Boffum.” With fans eagerly anticipating what the artist has in store, this latest offering continues to cement her status as a dynamic force in the industry.

Exciting New Release: Saweetie’s Fifth EP

Hella Pressure, the fifth installment in Saweetie’s series of EPs, promises to heat up the summer with its launch next month. The announcement has piqued the interest of the music community, with fans eager to experience the rapper’s latest creative endeavors. Known for her captivating style and lyrical prowess, Saweetie’s new project is expected to deliver the same energy her listeners have come to love.

Unveiling “Boffum”

The EP announcement is accompanied by the release of a new track, “Boffum,” produced by J White Did It, who previously worked on Cardi B’s hit “Bodak Yellow.” The single is a high-spirited anthem that showcases Saweetie’s confident persona. With lines like “Lady or a pimp? Boffum,” the track underscores her belief in embracing duality and having it all. Saweetie shared her excitement, stating, “New music? New era? Why not boffum?” and noted that the track celebrates owning every part of oneself.

Building Anticipation on Social Media

Saweetie recently gave fans a sneak peek of “Boffum” through an Instagram teaser. Donning a white bikini and flamboyant fur accessories, she danced to the energetic beat, generating excitement among her followers. The single marks her first solo release of 2025, following a series of collaborations earlier this year, including a feature with Mexican artist Santa Fe Klan on “Loco.”

Future Projects and Personal Insights

While Hella Pressure adds to Saweetie’s impressive EP discography, her debut full-length album, Pretty Bitch Music, remains highly anticipated. In a recent Allure cover story, Saweetie explained her meticulous approach to her music: “To me, music is sacred. It’s coming from your spirit. You can’t just go finish an album in a week.” Her dedication to creating something meaningful is evident, as she continues to craft an album that resonates with her artistic vision.

With the release of Hella Pressure and the vibrant track “Boffum,” Saweetie keeps her audience intrigued and eagerly awaiting more. Her ability to consistently deliver engaging music while teasing future projects only adds to her reputation as a powerhouse in the hip-hop scene.