Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Ignite Relationship Split Speculation

Speculation is swirling in the entertainment and sports worlds as Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs spark breakup rumors. The pair, who recently went public with their relationship, have become the talk of the town due to subtle social media shifts, leaving fans questioning whether their romance has hit a rocky patch.

Indeed, just one month after making their relationship public, the “Money” rapper is drawing attention with her digital footprint, raising questions about whether she and the NFL standout have parted ways.

The speculation intensified after the conspicuous disappearance of their Instagram announcement from June 1. The post, which officially signaled their relationship, has vanished from both their profiles.

The original shared post featured a series of photos where Cardi, 32, and Stefon, 31, displayed their affection on a yacht. The New England Patriots wide receiver was seen getting cozy with Cardi, who also has children Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months, with her estranged husband, Offset. A notable video from the day showed Cardi dancing with Stefon and included an image of a rose-adorned bedroom, adding to the romantic display.

While their social media activity has fueled breakup rumors, E! News has attempted to reach out to representatives for both Cardi and Stefon. However, no comments have been received as of yet.