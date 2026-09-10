'Sanctuary': Serbian Sci-Fi Masterpiece Set for U.S. Release

Vertical has secured the U.S. distribution rights for “Sanctuary,” a captivating post-apocalyptic thriller featuring Nina Kiri, known for her role in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Plot Overview

Set in a desolate, post-apocalyptic version of Earth, “Sanctuary” follows the gripping tale of a young warrior who discovers a cryogenically suspended woman. This revelation instills fear within a desperate village and propels both characters on a dangerous quest to find a lost city that holds the potential to restore humanity.

Creative Team Behind the Film

Directed by Filip Kovačević, who is also known for the action thriller “Incarnation,” “Sanctuary” is produced by Đorđe Stanković, Kovačević, and Vukota Antunović under the banners of Void Pictures and TS Media, a division of telecommunications giant Telekom Srbija. The film stars Kiri alongside Dutch actor Jonas Smulders and Serbian actor Darko Perić, who gained fame in “Money Heist.”

A Fresh Take on Dystopian Sci-Fi

Kovačević describes “Sanctuary” as an innovative exploration of dystopian science fiction, set in a distinct “semi-far future.” He expressed the aim to create an entertaining genre film that examines the cyclical nature of history and the individual’s place within it, stating, “The time is near enough so the events that led to the collapse of civilization are still relevant, but far enough that they have been shrouded in mystery and myth.”

International Ambitions and Production Challenges

Producer Đorđe Stanković commented on the ambitious nature of the film, mentioning that the filmmakers aspired to create a genre film that resonates with an international audience while retaining its identity. He remarked, “Producing the film was an enormous undertaking, but also proof that genre cinema of this scale can come from this part of Europe.” Both he and Vukota Antunović are proud of their creation and eager for it to reach global audiences.

Strategic Shift in Serbian Production

“Sanctuary” is a significant milestone for Telekom Srbija’s TS Media, reflecting a strategic shift in Serbian film production. The company aims to elevate Serbian scripted productions on the international stage—not merely as filming locations but as sources of original intellectual property (IP) and creative talent. Their statement emphasized the film’s role in showcasing how productions from smaller European markets can embark on international genre filmmaking from the outset.

Distribution Insights

Alfredo Lara Orbezo, co-founder of Sublimity, which handles worldwide sales, expressed enthusiasm about securing key international distribution partners. He noted, “We’re thrilled to have secured a terrific U.S. home for a film of ‘Sanctuary’s’ scope and ambition.” He highlighted the film’s remarkable production values and timeless themes reminiscent of iconic sci-fi cinema.

Teaser and Audience Anticipation