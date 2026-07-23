Montecito: Hollywood’s Unexpected Sanctuary of Quiet Luxury

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names decamp about 90 minutes away to one of California’s most coveted ZIP codes: Montecito.

Set apart from the Tinseltown glare, Montecito blends an upscale seaside town with a wine-country sensibility, offering celebrities a quieter, more grounded way of life.

Privacy is the main draw. Gated driveways and multi‑acre estates make it easier for residents to live in peace and to keep paparazzi at bay. The weather is pleasant year‑round and the area is known for being family-friendly.

The Oprah Effect

One of the most famous residents is Oprah Winfrey, who continues to expand her 70‑acre property. Her compound has been described as a $100 million estate featuring six bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 10 fireplaces, along with two theaters and multiple pools.

Winfrey’s presence is credited with drawing other star-studded names to the area.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a step back from their royal duties in 2020, they sought refuge from the British press and relocated to Montecito for a more relaxed environment to raise their children.

Rob Lowe has lived in Montecito for almost 30 years, and though he once thought of it as a well-kept secret, he says that changed when the royals arrived.

A Royal Presence

“Let me tell you something: Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same,” he told “Business Insider.” The couple lived just over the fence from the “Parks and Rec” actor’s first home.

“They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town,” he added. “When Oprah moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito. And now that the royals are there […] the good news is property values go up, the bad news is the lines are longer at Starbucks.”

Getty 390988 02: The new home of talk show host Oprah Winfrey as seen from the air June 22, 2001 in Montecito, CA. It has been reported that Winfrey purchased the 42-acre Montecito estate for an estimated $50 million dollars. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi sought seclusion during their time in Montecito, buying an 8,700‑square‑foot residence with two guest cottages for $27.4 million; they have since relocated to the United Kingdom.

Other notable residents include Ariana Grande, Gweneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Troy Aikman and Brad Paisley, who all own property in the area.

Montecito’s affluence is not new. Interest in the area began in the late 1800s, and by the early 1900s Hollywood had arrived in the form of Clarke Gable and Priscilla Presley. Executives and established families followed long before what some call “The Oprah effect.”

The community is unincorporated, meaning it lacks its own municipal government, which contributes to a more relaxed feel. And for those who enjoy wine, Santa Barbara County produces some of the region’s finest vintages, with plenty of tasting rooms nearby.

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