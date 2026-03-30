Samsung Unveils BTS ‘Arirang’ Tour Collaboration with Unique Experiences

Samsung has announced an exciting collaboration with global sensation BTS for the upcoming ‘Arirang’ World Tour, offering fans unique opportunities to engage with the band through interactive experiences and exclusive merchandise. Central to this partnership is the new Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone, which plays a key role in unlocking immersive activities for fans. This innovative partnership promises to deepen the connection between BTS and their fans across the globe.

Exclusive Experiences in Seoul

The renowned electronics company is set to host a special “BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SEOUL” experience. This event, intricately intertwined with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26, promises numerous interactive activities throughout the city. First introduced at CES, the Galaxy S26 Ultra impresses with its 6.9-inch display and advanced camera system encased in a sleek “Armor Aluminum” finish.

With their Galaxy S26 devices, fans can participate in interactive activities at iconic sites in Seoul. These include a stamp rally at the Samsung Gangnam store and crafting personal stickers via the AI-powered Galaxy Creative Studio. Participants completing the activities can win exclusive BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SEOUL merchandise, adding a tangible memento to their experience.

Innovative Concert Experiences

Samsung encourages fans to utilize the Galaxy S26 Ultra to document their concert experiences during the BTS tour. The phone boasts 8K video recording capabilities and “Nightography” technology for capturing clear footage in low-light settings. Features like AI-enhanced stabilization and Horizontal Lock ensure videos remain steady and well-framed, enhancing users’ ability to create and share memories seamlessly.

“Samsung believes that technology enriches everyday experiences,” explains Stephanie Choi, EVP and Head of the Mobile Marketing Center at Samsung Electronics. Through their collaboration with BTS, Samsung aims to bridge the gap between artists and their audience, deepening the concert experience’s emotional impact and longevity.

BTS and Samsung’s Shared Vision

This collaboration is the latest in a series of partnerships between Samsung and BTS, including several advertising campaigns and musical projects. Recently, the group teamed up with Samsung’s Suga for a remix of “Over the Horizon,” the official Samsung Galaxy brand song.

According to Lee Jae-sang, CEO of HYBE, “Fans are at the heart of everything we do.” The partnership aims to provide fans with more vivid concert experiences, fostering lasting memories. Samsung and BTS emphasize a shared commitment to celebrating self-expression and human connection through music, aligning perfectly with Samsung’s Galaxy brand philosophy.

The BTS THE CITY activation will run until April 19 in Seoul before traveling to international tour stops like Las Vegas, London, and Singapore. This initiative not only highlights the collaborative spirit between Samsung and BTS but also reinforces their shared dedication to creating meaningful experiences for fans worldwide.