SAG-AFTRA Elevates Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to CEO Role

In a significant move to ensure stability within the union, the SAG-AFTRA board has voted to extend Duncan Crabtree-Ireland’s contract as national executive director for an additional four years while elevating him to the role of CEO. This extension will keep him at the helm until June 20, 2032.

Contract Extension and Future Negotiations

Originally set to expire in 2028, Crabtree-Ireland’s new contract coincides with crucial upcoming negotiations with major studios, as the current agreement is due to expire in June 2030. Although the financial details of the new contract were not disclosed, it is known that he earned $1.1 million during the 2026 fiscal year. The union expressed that this extension offers “added stability and continuity for the union during a time of unprecedented industry disruption.”

Leadership and Accomplishments

Having dedicated nearly his entire career to SAG-AFTRA, Crabtree-Ireland has been pivotal in several aspects of union leadership. Prior to his appointment as national executive director in 2021, he served as general counsel and chief operating officer. Under his leadership, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a focal point of negotiations, where he has successfully established agreements designed to both empower artists and safeguard their likenesses from unauthorized exploitation. His influence during the 2023 actors’ strike further solidified his reputation in the industry.

Endorsement from SAG-AFTRA President

Sean Astin, SAG-AFTRA’s president, openly praised Crabtree-Ireland after the approval of the extension, stating, “To battle giant global transnational corporations, we need expert leadership with a track record of successful bargaining and significant operational management expertise. That is Duncan. He is a powerful executive who has led our union at the bargaining table, in the halls of Congress, and in boardrooms and conference rooms across the industry and the world. We are thrilled to have guaranteed Duncan’s continued service to the members of SAG-AFTRA.” The extension was overwhelmingly supported by the board, with 98.34% voting in favor during a weighted vote.

Crabtree-Ireland’s Commitment

In response to the board’s decision, Crabtree-Ireland expressed his gratitude, asserting, “Leading SAG-AFTRA’s staff is the honor of my career, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep doing this work. As we continue fighting for human creativity, the coming years will be crucial for charting the path forward. I intend to fight alongside our leadership to make sure our members control their image, likeness, voice, and destiny in the workplace, and that they are compensated fairly in the process. I thank President Astin, the national officers, and the National Board for their trust, and our extraordinary staff team for everything they make possible.”