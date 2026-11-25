Ashutosh Gowariker is on a mission to position the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a premier launchpad for filmmakers globally. As he embarks on his inaugural year as the festival director, the acclaimed filmmaker of iconic films like “Lagaan” and “Swades” recognizes that achieving this goal may take five years.

Aiming for Global Recognition

“Every filmmaker, big or small, has Cannes as their first destination,” Gowariker shared with Variety during the ongoing 57th edition of IFFI in Goa. He noted that if Cannes is not an option, filmmakers often turn to festivals in Locarno, Venice, or Berlin. However, he lamented that IFFI is not yet on their radar, arriving at the year’s end when many filmmakers are focused elsewhere.

Building a Festival Identity

“I feel that something needs to be done that makes filmmakers globally consider IFFI as their first choice,” Gowariker stated. He emphasized the need to create a festival culture around IFFI that filmmakers look forward to attending—not solely for its location in Goa.

From Vision to Reality

Taking over from veteran director Shekhar Kapur, who previously chaired the international jury, Gowariker quickly discerned the intricacies involved in running the festival. Although he was appointed just days before the prestigious Cannes festival, he is committed to putting in the necessary groundwork to elevate IFFI in the coming years.

Instead of comparing IFFI to other major festivals like Busan, Tokyo, and Shanghai, Gowariker believes in focusing on internal improvements first. “We need to compete with ourselves,” he noted, highlighting the goal of enhancing programming and hospitality within budget limitations as a priority.

A Thematic Approach to Programming

Drawing parallels between festival organization and filmmaking, Gowariker has structured IFFI as he would for a film production. He has established the theme “Stories Without Borders” for this year’s festival, encapsulating the diverse narratives presented.

Noting the lack of certain segments at past festivals, he has made accommodations for animation and documentary films, particularly given the two-year interval of the government-run Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). This year, IFFI boasts a red-carpet gala for MIFF winners and introduces a novel segment featuring films about films—an area Gowariker believes is often overlooked.

Inclusion and Accessibility

Gowariker’s vision extends to ensuring IFFI represents the diverse cinemas of India. Highlighting the inclusion of the Ladakhi film “Becoming” as the opening feature of the non-feature section, he hopes this will prompt local filmmakers in historically underrepresented regions to share their stories.

The integration of short films and student entries is also on Gowariker’s agenda as he seeks to further broaden the festival’s scope.

Enhancing the Experience for Participants

At IFFI’s WAVES Film Bazaar, Gowariker is dedicated to facilitating meaningful interactions among attendees. Working with seasoned teams, he aims to maintain continuity while implementing thoughtful adjustments rather than overhauls. “Soft nudges are essential, especially as it is a government-run festival,” he explained.

Addressing logistical challenges, he aims to improve the proximity of screening venues to the Bazaar, suggesting that hangar-style spaces could enhance the experience. He also plans to relocate the Creative Minds of Tomorrow segment for greater visibility next year.

Looking Ahead

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of “Lagaan,” which has been celebrated globally before concluding its journey at IFFI. Gowariker reflected on the overwhelming impact of his work being introduced to new generations, saying, “It’s exciting to meet children who’ve seen ‘Lagaan’ through their parents.”

Although a sequel to “Lagaan” has crossed his mind, he ultimately recognizes its singular value. “I don’t believe in sequels,” he affirmed. His next project, “Lalkaara,” which stars Aamir Khan and revolves around cricket, is slated to begin production in 2027.