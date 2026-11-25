The excitement surrounding the finale of this season of *Dancing With the Stars* is palpable, especially for fans of the show’s contestants. Connor Wood, who has captivated viewers with his performances, recently addressed the swirling speculation about a potential romance with his coach, Rylee Arnold. The conversation took a sweet turn when Arnold’s real-life boyfriend, Walker Lyons, showed his support for Wood as they both celebrated their respective journeys on the show.

Support from Rylee Arnold’s Boyfriend

Walker Lyons, a BYU football player and Arnold’s boyfriend for two years, took to Instagram Stories on November 24 to express his pride and support for Arnold. Posting a photo of her with a massive bouquet of roses, Lyons wrote, “Today is the day! So proud of you and the work you have put in to get here, so deserving.” He also urged his followers to “Vote for Connor,” showcasing the camaraderie between the competitors.

Connor Wood Addresses Romance Rumors

Wood, 31, has previously confronted the rumors surrounding a possible romantic connection with Arnold during a November 10 TikTok Live session. He playfully acknowledged fan hopes for a behind-the-scenes love story, stating, “I say, ‘Thank you for watching.'” This light-hearted response reflects his focus on the competition rather than any off-stage relationships.

Rylee Arnold’s Reaction to Lyons’s Gesture

Amid all the speculation, Arnold, 21, cherished the romantic gesture from her boyfriend. Describing the floral surprise as “the best surprise ever,” it’s clear that Lyons’s support means a lot to her during this competitive season. As the team heads into the finale, their shared encouragement showcases the positive relationships forged on the show, even amid swirling rumors.