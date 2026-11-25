Amanda Seyfried recently appeared on The Tonight Show, sharing insights into her unique experience while working on the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, You Can See Everything. During the interview with host Jimmy Fallon, she candidly discussed how her involvement in the project unfolded in unexpected ways.

From Fiction to Reality

Seyfried remarked, “It was never my intention to recreate Elizabeth Holmes ever again.” Her journey began when actress Emma Stone introduced her to Nathan Fielder, the film’s co-director. Fielder initially aimed to gain Seyfried’s perspective on Holmes, a character she previously portrayed in The Dropout. The original intent was for Seyfried to view some documentary footage that Fielder had already filmed.

“It was fascinating,” Seyfried recalled, explaining how their collaboration naturally evolved as they kept “organically deciding to do more things.” Eventually, Fielder convinced her to reprise the role of Holmes during reenactments for the film. Seyfried described returning to the character as “weird,” especially given the constraints she faced during production.

Challenges and Insecurities

The actress explained that a significant challenge was her limited access to the documentary footage, which she could only watch on set. Additionally, the script was available to her only through a complex “five-factor authentication” process the night before filming. Seyfried admitted, “I was so insecure about it. The Dropout is fiction based on real things. This is based on what we know.”

Reflecting on the intense experience, Seyfried shared, “What an experience. I haven’t processed it fully because it was meta at a point.”

Keeping Secrets and Taking Risks

During her chat with Fallon, Seyfried humorously confessed her struggle to keep her role in the documentary a secret. “I’m the most indiscreet person I’ve ever met in my life,” she said. “How the hell did I manage to keep it under wraps? I told a lot of people. But I guess I could trust them all.”

Interestingly, Seyfried mentioned that she participated in You Can See Everything without prior notification to her team. “I would say there was a lot of risk in the back of my head, and then when I told my agent and lawyer that I had already done it? Not the normal process,” she explained. Her spontaneity in engaging with the project led her to state, “My lawyer was like, ‘Well, now we have to retroactively set your deal in place because you need protection.’ We weren’t even considering reenactments at that point.”