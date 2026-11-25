Thanksgiving is often a time for family gatherings and feasts, but the pressure of preparing the perfect dinner can be overwhelming. Fortunately, even professional chefs like Violet Witchel have their own tricks to ease the cooking burden, advocating for the clever use of pre-made ingredients.

Embracing Convenience in Your Thanksgiving Prep

When it comes to simplifying your Thanksgiving menu, Violet doesn’t shy away from using store-bought items. “Pre-made pie crust, mixes – like if you’re going to make cornbread, get cornbread mix. Canned cranberry sauce, totally fine,” she shared. This mindset extends to other dishes, as well; she recommends pre-bought stuffing and pre-minced vegetables as perfectly acceptable conveniences.

What to Keep Homemade

However, there is one aspect of Thanksgiving dinner that Violet believes should not be compromised: mashed potatoes. “I think on Thanksgiving, you’ve gotta do that from scratch,” she insists, highlighting the traditional importance of this beloved side dish.

Support Local While Saving Time

Another tip from Violet is to consider supporting local bakeries for your dessert needs, whether you prefer pumpkin, apple, or pecan pie. Not only is this a delicious choice, but it also saves significant time in your holiday preparations. And don’t forget to add some canned whipped cream or your go-to ice cream to elevate those desserts!