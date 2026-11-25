The finale of this season’s *Dancing with the Stars* (DWTS) was electrifying, marked by memorable performances and a surprise cameo that delighted fans. While Ali and her dance partner, Ravnik, left the stage without the coveted Mirrorball trophy, Ali described her journey on the show as nothing short of “magical.”

Ali’s Reflective Journey

“From the first performance all the way to this one,” she expressed. “Tonight was amazing. Tonight was really miraculous.” Her heartfelt words captured the essence of her experience, showcasing the joy and growth she felt throughout the competition.

A Special Cameo

Adding to the evening’s excitement, actress Tatyana Ali made a surprise appearance, reminiscent of her days on *The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air*. The moment was particularly special as *DWTS* has been hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, who famously portrayed Carlton Banks on the show, since 2022. This nostalgic reunion created a delightful buzz among the audience and viewers alike.

Incredible Performances

The night was not just about nostalgic cameos; it also featured remarkable performances. Notably, Frech delivered an impressive routine to Linkin Park’s “Numb,” even amidst an unexpected challenge when his leg prosthetic malfunctioned. In a stunning show of resilience, he managed to reattach the piece seamlessly mid-performance. Ribeiro noted Frech’s extraordinary recovery, stating, “What an incredible recovery.” This moment was a testament to the spirit and determination that *DWTS* embodies.