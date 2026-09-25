Congress Unites to Boost Hollywood with Film Tax Incentive

In a significant development poised to reshape the Hollywood landscape, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation to establish a federal film and television tax credit. This initiative aims to encourage production to return to the United States, benefiting both Hollywood workers and small businesses alike.

Legislative Details

The Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, spearheaded by Representatives Laura Friedman (D-Calif.), Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas), and others, proposes a 20 percent base tax credit on labor expenses for qualifying productions. In the Senate, Senators Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are leading a companion bill with similar intentions.

To be eligible for the tax credit, projects must have budgets exceeding $1 million and film at least 75 percent of their scenes in the United States. The proposed legislation offers additional uplifts that can increase the incentive to a maximum of 30 percent, targeting independent projects, productions in economically distressed “opportunity zones,” and those filmed in multiple locations across the country.

Stacking Incentives and Exclusions

Notably, this federal credit could be combined with individual state tax incentives, similar to existing practices in countries like Canada and Australia. Additionally, costs incurred for postproduction and visual effects would be considered eligible expenses, further enhancing the financial appeal for filmmakers.

However, certain types of productions are explicitly exempt from the tax credit, including news programs, talk shows, soap operas, live sports, commercials, and corporate videos.

Support from Lawmakers

Rep. Schiff remarked on the urgent need for this legislation, stating, “For years, I’ve been championing a federal film tax credit to stop the exodus of TV and film production leaving the United States for countries offering higher incentives. Now, we have the best opportunity in decades to get it done.”

Sen. Scott echoed this sentiment, reflecting on his early experiences working in a movie theater and the cultural impact of American films. “We cannot stand by as more and more American film production moves overseas, taking jobs, investment, and an important source of American cultural influence with it,” he stated.

A Response to Industry Challenges

If enacted, this legislation could serve as a vital lifeline for industry workers who have been significantly impacted by recent challenges, including strikes and declining job opportunities. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the motion picture and video industries have lost over 100,000 jobs since 2022.

After years of advocacy, the potential unlock for a federal tax credit stems from a shared perspective that emerged during the Trump administration. Actor Jon Voight’s appointment as a “special ambassador” led to discussions around the need for a federal tax incentive to promote domestic production.

While initial discussions leaned toward tariffs, a shift occurred, with President Trump later endorsing the concept of a federal tax credit. His subsequent call for bipartisan cooperation galvanized support among Republican lawmakers, culminating in the recent legislative proposal.

Broad Support from Stakeholders

Rep. Moran expressed his support for the legislation, emphasizing the crucial role of ancillary businesses, such as catering and hotels, that benefit from production activities. “Those jobs are going overseas right now simply because other countries are offering bigger handouts,” he explained. “If we want to keep American storytelling in America, we have to level the playing field, and that’s exactly what this bill does.”

Rep. Friedman, representing a district that has historically been a hub for production, has long championed this cause. She stated, “For over a year, I’ve worked to build a coalition of unions, studios, Republicans & Democrats and the White House because we knew that a national film tax credit would bring hundreds of thousands of jobs back to our country.”

Continuing the Effort

In a follow-up interview, Sen. Schiff revealed that he has been advocating for a federal tax credit for 20 to 25 years. With the backing of industry stakeholders, he expressed optimism about the coalition’s ability to address future challenges in the film and television industry. “I don’t think this is the end of the story,” he noted, signaling ongoing efforts to support workers amid technological changes and industry mergers.